Decades of duty conclude for two Town Clerks

Over their combined tenure of 56 years, Sharon Town Clerk Linda Amerighi and Cornwall Town Clerk Vera Dinneen have seen a lot. As they prepared their upcoming retirements, they looked back over their years as chroniclers of town business with a tinge of sadness, much laughter and a sense of pride.

As neighboring clerks, their towns border one another in a strange configuration. The covered bridge is the dividing line. “If someone gets married in that area, we have to ask them which side of the river did the wedding take place, so we give them the proper license,” said Dinneen. “And the same has to be determined if there is a drowning. Which side of the river was the person pulled out from?”

They want it known the job entails much more than filing deeds and issuing certain licenses.

Amerighi was working as a secretary in the lab at Sharon Hospital in 1987 when she was tapped by the Democrats to run for the office. She said she was “blindsided” when someone else was chosen, so the Republicans nominated her two years later, with an assurance the Democrats were on board. Dinneen was working at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area and raising her children when she was elected to the position. She had been working as the assistant clerk.

Respect for their competency and knowledge is reflected in the fact that neither has ever been challenged for their positions. They are proud to carry on the legacy of those who came before them: Dinneen is only Cornwall’s 21st town clerk since 1740, while Amerighi is the 38th in Sharon since 1739. Dinneen has worked with only one first selectman (Gordon Ridgway), while Amerighi has worked with five.

While both must follow the state laws of their office, Amerighi’s duties are busier when it comes to vital records, since Sharon is a hospital town. They both agreed that working on municipal elections is the least favorite task. “They are hell,” declared Amerighi, noting the extreme detail involved in making sure everything is correct. The state and federal ones are much easier since the bulk of the work isn’t under their purview.

They both noted that election laws are constantly changing, making it difficult to keep up with the latest rules. They also don’t care for dealing with petitions, having to make clear they cannot express any views and must remain impartial to any item that may come up for a vote.

Town clerks are also responsible for issuing marriage licenses and death certificates, land records, hunting and/or fishing licenses and their favorite, dog licenses. They both give out dog biscuits to their canine visitors. Amerighi smiled as she told about one dog who insists his owner bring him into her office weekly for a treat.

The two were in accord that they bend over backwards to be of service to all.

As with any job when dealing with the public, there are stories to be told. Both receive phone calls asking about the weather from people planning to travel to their towns. One question popular among town clerk circles is posed by those seeking dog licenses. They’ll want the clerks to examine the dog to determine whether their pet is neutered or not. “We can’t answer that,” said Amerighi with a grin. “I tell them I’m not a veterinarian.”

Amerighi gets asked if she thinks motorists need snow tires when they plan on driving on one of the town’s dirt roads. Those coming for the weekend will call to ask her about the weather. Dinneen remembered one couple who came to obtain a marriage license. “He was wrapped in chains and she was pulling him. I wonder if that one lasted.”

Dinneen quipped, “The town clerk’s office is information central.” But, they lament, times have changed over the years with the use of electronics taking over for in-person contact and phone calls, which they miss.

Both emphasized the incredibly strong role the local and state town clerks’ associations have played for them and how much they’ll miss being a part of that camaraderie. “We’re like a family,” said Dinneen. “We share everything,” said Amerighi.

As they end their times in office in December, they look back with gratitude for the opportunity to have served. “It was the best experience of my life,” said Amerighi.

She plans to spend more time woodworking, painting and sewing. Dinneen will be traveling, spinning wool, knitting, gardening and being with her grandchildren. A party to honor Dinneen and retiring Tax Collector Jean Bouteiller will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cornwall Town Hall.