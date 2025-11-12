police news

Structure fires, truck crash keep emergency crews busy Nov. 6

A truck owned by Qc Dry Bulk LLC, a freight hauling business, rolled off Lower Road Thursday, Nov. 6.

Tom Carley

Rescue crews were called to several emergencies around the Northwest Corner Thursday, Nov. 6.

Allyndale Road in North Canaan was closed in the morning as fire departments battled flames at a hay barn in the vicinity of Sodom Road. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Lower Road, between Route 7 and the quarry in North Canaan, a triaxle dump truck overturned. Troop B reported the vehicle exited the roadway on the right-hand side, struck a wire rope guardrail and a tree, then rolled over down an embankment. The driver, Joseph Baldarelli, 39, was found at fault and issued a citation for failure to maintain lane. Crews worked to pull the truck up onto the road.

At about 9:30 p.m. that night, multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire at Lime Rock Park. The fire began in the Outfield Kitchen and was contained by firefighters from several area departments. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lakeville Hose Company was first on the scene at Lime Rock Park to respond to a structure fire that began in the Outfield Kitchen Thursday, Nov. 6.Provided

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

