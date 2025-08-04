Man goes missing in North Canaan
Photo provided
NORTH CANAAN —Searchers were out on Lower Road in North Canaan Monday morning, Aug. 4, looking for an elderly man last seen Saturday morning, Aug. 2.
Two of the men looking for Rafael Perez, age 71, were his son, also named Rafael Perez, and grandson, Sebastian Arango.
The missing man is described as a Hispanic male, white hair, brown eyes, 5’8” inches tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. He has scars on his forehead and both knees.
Arango said his grandfather was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday heading east on Route 44 and then south on Deely Road toward a cornfield and the north bank of the Blackberry River.
Arango said that area was searched yesterday and they were expanding the search along Lower Road.
Perez Jr. said his father has Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
State police and a search team of about 40 people were out looking down near Deely Road on Monday, Aug. 4.
The search party Monday, Aug. 4, focused its efforts in the area around Deely Road and the Blackberry River in North Canaan.Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — The tragedy on New York’s Park Avenue Tuesday, July 29, has been felt deeply in the Northwest Corner.
One of the victims, Wesley Mittman LePatner, was shot and killed along with three others by a gunman who then took his own life. At 43, she was a senior executive at Blackstone, which is housed in the same building at the National Football League. Early reports surmise the shooter, who traveled from Las Vegas, was aiming at those connected to the NFL because of injuries he sustained playing the game in high school. Sources said LePatner, an innocent bystander, was struck down in the building’s lobby.
LePatner had strong ties to the area from an early age and she and her family had a weekend home on Spruce Lane. Accolades have poured in over social media about the woman who was extremely bright, passionate about many causes and active in a variety of organizations.
Those who worked at The Lakeville Journal remember the spirited teenager who served as the paper’s first summer intern in 1997. A self-motivator, she would enthusiastically seek out stories, ready to take on any challenge. Janet Manko, who was then the publisher, said, “Her work spoke for her talent and motivation. I did see her representing the enthusiasm of a young person, as only high school students can bring to the table. That was my first year at the Journal, so I did think, ‘Wow! This is great! The Journal has such talented and connected interns!’”
Le Patner set the standard and the program has gone on to host numerous interns, including the nine in this summer’s program.
She went to Yale University after studying at the Horace Mann School in New York City. On her first day at college, she met Evan LePatner, who later became her husband. Majoring in history, she graduated summa cum laude and was very active in many aspects of campus life. Her first position after college was in the real estate division of Goldman Sachs. Currently, she was a senior executive at Blackstone.
A statement from Blackstone read, “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD.”
She served on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Yale University Library Council and Advisory Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. She was actively involved in the Jewish community, serving on the board of the Abraham Joshua Heschel School, a pluralistic Jewish school, the UJA-Federation of New York, a Jewish organization, and was a member of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington, Mass.
Rabbi Jodie Gordon of Hevreh posted, “Wesley and her family have been a beloved part of our religious school community since 2020. She was wise-hearted, generous, and deeply committed to the Jewish people. Whenever she was here with us at Hevreh, her warmth and love for her family shone through, especially last spring when we celebrated together with the LePatner family at the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter Emerson.
Perhaps her deep commitment to Judaism was fostered by her grandparents, the late Barbara and Frank Roth. Barbara Roth, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, was a well-known real estate agent. She and her husband were noted for founding the Connecticut Northwest Corner Jewish Community Group which helped develop a sense of Jewish pride and community among their neighbors. She very often represented the Jewish population in ecumenical events in town.
The LePatners have had a home on Spruce Lane for seven years and are part of the Burton Road Association. President James Sok sent out a notice to members relaying the devastating news in which he said, “They were truly wonderful neighbors and cherished friends. Our connection to Wesley runs deep, as Debbie and I were close with her grandparents, Barbara and Frank Roth. Through their stories, we followed Wesley’s journey from her childhood in Lakeville, through her college years, and into her early career. We were overjoyed when she and Evan became our neighbors, bringing their warmth and kindness to our community.”
He continued, “Wesley was an exceptional person whose presence touched so many lives. Her loss is profoundly felt, and it’s difficult to comprehend how such a tragedy could befall someone so full of light and goodness. Debbie and I, along with many of you who knew her, are grappling with the immense sadness of her absence...Wesley’s memory will live on in the countless ways she made our community and the world a better place. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”
In addition to her husband and daughter, LePatner is survived by her son Jonathan and parents, Ellyn and Lawrence Mittman.
The sport of wakesurfing is now banned on lake Waramaug as the result of a decisive tri-town vote held on Thursday, July 31.
Voters in Kent, Warren and Washington, the three towns that border Lake Waramaug, approved the ordinance with 1452 residents ultimately voting in favor of banning the sport against 421 opposed to it.
Kent had the steepest margin in favor of the ordinance, which had to be voted through by all three towns to take effect. About 83% of Kent residents voted for the ban, totaling 468 yeses. Only 96 voted no.
In Washington, 649 voted in favor and 186 voted in opposition. Warren, the closest vote, saw 335 yes votes and 139 no.
The ordinance, which was drafted over the course of several years by the Lake Waramaug Authority, holds that any boats which operate in “surf mode,” meaning they draw water into the ballasts to create larger wakes, will be fined $250 per infraction. Wakesurfing differs from wakeboarding in that the boats move slowly, with ballast weight, to create a larger wave for participants to surf on behind the boat.
Wakesurfing is the only activity regulated by the ban.
The ordinance has been the subject of contentious public discourse for months, with sparring road signs lining streets in the three towns. Proponents of the ban have cited potential ecological damage and public safety as reasons to end the sport on the lake, while opponents have decried the action as an unnecessary and drastic infringement on resident’s right to recreate.
On vote night in Washington, resident Craig Wilbur stated he was voting no on the ban, describing it as “an overreach.”
“The lake seems like it’s the healthiest it’s ever been,” he added. His young daughter chimed in: “All boats make waves.”
Another voting resident, Lila Nelson, went the other way, stating that she felt the lake was too small to accommodate the activity. “There are a lot of big lakes around here where you can go wakesurfing,” she said, listing Candlewood Lake and Bantam Lakes as two larger alternatives.
Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.
Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.
“The diary,” Franklin explained, “has been appropriated in ways that sometimes obscure the reality of who she was and the historical context of her life.” By weaving together different perspectives, including testimonies from those who knew Anne or whose lives were shaped by her, Franklin sought to rehumanize a figure who has, for better and worse, been turned into a symbol.
Franklin’s book examines the many faces of Anne Frank that have appeared in the public consciousness: the girl whose diary became a universal symbol of the Holocaust, the teenage diarist whose words offer an optimistic glimpse of humanity, and the historical figure whose Jewish identity has at times been obscured in favor of a broader, universal message. Franklin highlighted how Anne’s legacy was shaped by her father, Otto Frank. Many of Otto’s decisions have been viewed as controversial such as removing passages that could have alienated potential readers. While often criticized, Franklin suggested that his editorial work was driven by the desire to reach the broadest possible audience.
“I think we have to be so generous in thinking about Otto Frank and the choices that he made,” said Franklin. “He made the decision that he wanted the diary to be read by the greatest number of people possible. He wanted Anne’s message to go out into the world and work, as he said, against prejudice, understood in the widest possible sense. The Anne Frank House today in Amsterdam is carrying on his mission in making Anne’s story relatable and accessible and comparing it to many other different kinds of prejudice around the world. Not everybody agrees with this approach, but that’s what he decided to do.”
The conversation turned to a quote from author Cynthia Ozick, who argued that Anne’s story has been “vulgarized, distorted, and infantilized” in adaptations of the diary, particularly those created for mass consumption. While acknowledging the validity of Ozick’s concerns, Franklin pushed back. The desire to make Anne’s story accessible to a global audience, Franklin suggested, began with Anne herself, who rewrote her diary with an eye toward future readers who might not understand her specific historical context.
The conversation also delved into the profound grief and ambivalence Otto Frank must have felt as he worked to preserve his daughter’s legacy. Franklin’s expressed deep empathy for him, burdened with making Anne’s diary into something more than a personal testament. “He was working with a tragic loss, with an immense responsibility,” Franklin noted.
The evening’s discussion expanded to include the contentious debate over the graphic version of Anne Frank’s diary, which has been banned in several U.S. states. Critics of the graphic adaptation have condemned it for including depictions of Anne’s developing sexuality, citing them as “pornographic.” Franklin pointed out that this outrage stems from “the intersection of homophobia and anti-Semitism” in today’s political climate, highlighting how Anne’s legacy continues to be embroiled in ongoing cultural and political struggles. “The books that are most frequently banned in the country right now are those that have to do with LGBTQ content.This is a serious issue of the Republican Party persecuting gay people and trans people more generally,” said Franklin.
Smith pointedly asked Franklin about what is widely considered the most famous quote from the diary: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.” Franklin responded, “In many ways, Anne Frank was an optimistic person and that quote is an accurate reflection of who she was. At the same time, that quote is incomplete. It actually comes in the middle of a much longer passage in which she describes feeling hopeless about the future of the world.” Franklin continued, “That quote is often dismissed by Holocaust scholars or other people who have said with a lot of confidence that if Anne Frank had survived the camps to write about it, she would no longer have believed that people are truly good at heart. My own position, which is the perspective I adopt in this book, is that none of us can know what a surviving Anne Frank would have thought about anything at all, and it is irresponsible to speculate about it.We simply can’t go there. “
As the conversation concluded, the room was filled with a sense of reflection and appreciation. The crowd was invited to continue the conversation in the Community Room, where Franklin signed copies of her book, which were available through Oblong Books. Her visit left attendees with much to ponder about how we interpret history, memory, and the cultural artifacts that endure.