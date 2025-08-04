Man goes missing in North Canaan

Rafael Perez

Photo provided

NORTH CANAAN —Searchers were out on Lower Road in North Canaan Monday morning, Aug. 4, looking for an elderly man last seen Saturday morning, Aug. 2.

Two of the men looking for Rafael Perez, age 71, were his son, also named Rafael Perez, and grandson, Sebastian Arango.

The missing man is described as a Hispanic male, white hair, brown eyes, 5’8” inches tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. He has scars on his forehead and both knees.

Arango said his grandfather was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday heading east on Route 44 and then south on Deely Road toward a cornfield and the north bank of the Blackberry River.

Arango said that area was searched yesterday and they were expanding the search along Lower Road.

Perez Jr. said his father has Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

State police and a search team of about 40 people were out looking down near Deely Road on Monday, Aug. 4.

  The search party Monday, Aug. 4, focused its efforts in the area around Deely Road and the Blackberry River in North Canaan.Patrick L. Sullivan

 

Northwest Corner remembers Park Ave. shooting victim

Wesley Mittman LePatner
Posted by Blackstone

SALISBURY — The tragedy on New York’s Park Avenue Tuesday, July 29, has been felt deeply in the Northwest Corner.

One of the victims, Wesley Mittman LePatner, was shot and killed along with three others by a gunman who then took his own life. At 43, she was a senior executive at Blackstone, which is housed in the same building at the National Football League. Early reports surmise the shooter, who traveled from Las Vegas, was aiming at those connected to the NFL because of injuries he sustained playing the game in high school. Sources said LePatner, an innocent bystander, was struck down in the building’s lobby.

community

Voters approve wakesurfing ban

Voters approve wakesurfing ban

The July 31 referendum in Kent, Warren and Washington banned wakesurfing on Lake Waramaug.

Photo by Alec Linden

The sport of wakesurfing is now banned on lake Waramaug as the result of a decisive tri-town vote held on Thursday, July 31.

Voters in Kent, Warren and Washington, the three towns that border Lake Waramaug, approved the ordinance with 1452 residents ultimately voting in favor of banning the sport against 421 opposed to it.

lake waramaug

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

