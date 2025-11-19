concerts

Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

Duo al Rouh (Rabbi Zachi Asher, left, and Zafer Tawil) will explore the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality at The Gratitude Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield.

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

The festival begins Friday, Nov. 21, with an evening of Indian classical music with Eric Fraser (bansuri flute), Abhik Mukherjee (sitar), Mir Naqibul Islam (tabla) and Vinay Desai (santoor). Fraser is one of the few exponents of the original “gayaki-ang,” or vocal style, of bansuri flute. He is also a key member of Brooklyn Raga Massive, a nonprofit musicians’ collective that creates cross-cultural understanding through the lens of South Asian classical music. Fraser’s playing rings with authenticity and pure Indian tone, carrying a distinct and masterful sound imbibing a pure gharana, or lineage. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, educator, composer and songwriter.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, Palestinian multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil (qanun, violin, nay) performs alongside friend and collaborator Rabbi Zachi Asher (oud), offering Arabic maqam, Sufi trance, piyut and tarab sounds that bring ancient desert traditions to life. Tawil and Asher present a rare vision of collaborative futures at the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality. For this performance, Duo al Rouh will be joined by vocalist Zahra Zubaidi, percussionist Rich Stein, violinist Megan Gould, belly dancer Myrto Daskaloudi and other special guests.

Rabbi Asher will also lead a special Shabbat gathering, ceremony and dinner with songs, teachings, dance, stillness, silliness, poetry and wilderness time for adults and kids on Friday, Nov. 21. Everyone is welcome. Shabbat dinner is included.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, master Senegalese sabar percussionist Aba Diop performs with fellow griot artists and global collaborators the Yermande Family. The group’s full-length release, “Family,” affirms sabar as a rhythmic language that has shaped music across continents and centuries and continues to shape what comes next. The group takes its name from the Wolof word “yermande,” which means compassion, care for others and deep respect for community.

Closing out the festival on Monday, Nov. 24, keyboardist John Medeski, along with bandleader Mike Rivard on bass and sintir, Will Bernard (guitar), Mister Rourke (turntables) and Dean Johnston (drums), performs as Club d’Elf. Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for 27 years with its synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk.

Race Brook Lodge is a restaurant, inn and event space that provides a place for guests to engage with nature, culture and community. With a commitment to sustainability and accessibility, Race Brook Lodge is a unique Berkshire institution. The property is for sale and long-time owners Dave Rothstein, Casey Rothstein-Fitzpatrick and Saadia Khan hope that the new owners “will care for the property in a way that is respectful to the land and our local community,” said a social media post.

For tickets to the Fall Gratitude Festival, visit rblodge.com/fall-gratitude-festival-2025.

Falls Village film showcases downtown history

The newest video by Eric Veden follows a tour of town led by Bill Beebe, pictured above, and Judy Jacobs.

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 36th installment of his Falls Village video series includes an October 2024 Housatonic Heritage walk through downtown Falls Village led by Judy Jacobs and Bill Beebe.

In the video, participants gather at the Depot, home of the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. As the group sets out along Railroad Street, Jacobs notes that the Depot was constructed between 1842 and 1844 to serve the newly established railroad.

Holiday craft fairs and DIY workshops: a seasonal preview

Ayni Herb Farm will be one of themany local vendors at Foxtrot’s Farm & Friends Market Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville.

As the days grow shorter and the first hints of winter settle in, galleries, studios, barns, village greens and community halls across the region begin their annual transformation into warm, glowing refuges of light and handmade beauty.

This year’s holiday fairs and DIY workshops offer chances not just to shop, but to make—whether you’re mixing cocktails and crafting ornaments, gathering around a wreath-making table, or wandering markets where makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople bring their best of the season. These events are mutually sustaining, fueling both the region’s local economy and the joy of those who call it home.

community

From cobwebs to candy canes: is it too soon for holiday cheer?

Holiday decorations bring cheer.

I just put the skeletons away — literally — into their neatly labeled Halloween plastic bins, along with the faux cobwebs, flickering lanterns and haunted houses that feature tiny tea lights. As I closed the lid, I found myself eyeing — albeit hesitantly — the Christmas décor.

We just voted, and now I’m sprinting toward Christmas? Too soon? Maybe. But before you judge, hear me out.

