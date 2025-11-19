Gratitude and goodbyes at Race Brook Lodge

With the property up for sale and its future uncertain, programming is winding down at the iconic Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts. But there are still events on the calendar designed to carry music lovers through the winter and into spring.

From Friday, Nov. 21, to Monday, Nov. 24, Race Brook Lodge will hold its Fall Gratitude Festival. Celebrating the tail end of fall before the colder depths of winter, the festival features an eclectic mix of music from top-notch musicians.

The festival begins Friday, Nov. 21, with an evening of Indian classical music with Eric Fraser (bansuri flute), Abhik Mukherjee (sitar), Mir Naqibul Islam (tabla) and Vinay Desai (santoor). Fraser is one of the few exponents of the original “gayaki-ang,” or vocal style, of bansuri flute. He is also a key member of Brooklyn Raga Massive, a nonprofit musicians’ collective that creates cross-cultural understanding through the lens of South Asian classical music. Fraser’s playing rings with authenticity and pure Indian tone, carrying a distinct and masterful sound imbibing a pure gharana, or lineage. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, educator, composer and songwriter.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, Palestinian multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil (qanun, violin, nay) performs alongside friend and collaborator Rabbi Zachi Asher (oud), offering Arabic maqam, Sufi trance, piyut and tarab sounds that bring ancient desert traditions to life. Tawil and Asher present a rare vision of collaborative futures at the crossroads of art and justice, music and spirituality. For this performance, Duo al Rouh will be joined by vocalist Zahra Zubaidi, percussionist Rich Stein, violinist Megan Gould, belly dancer Myrto Daskaloudi and other special guests.

Rabbi Asher will also lead a special Shabbat gathering, ceremony and dinner with songs, teachings, dance, stillness, silliness, poetry and wilderness time for adults and kids on Friday, Nov. 21. Everyone is welcome. Shabbat dinner is included.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, master Senegalese sabar percussionist Aba Diop performs with fellow griot artists and global collaborators the Yermande Family. The group’s full-length release, “Family,” affirms sabar as a rhythmic language that has shaped music across continents and centuries and continues to shape what comes next. The group takes its name from the Wolof word “yermande,” which means compassion, care for others and deep respect for community.

Closing out the festival on Monday, Nov. 24, keyboardist John Medeski, along with bandleader Mike Rivard on bass and sintir, Will Bernard (guitar), Mister Rourke (turntables) and Dean Johnston (drums), performs as Club d’Elf. Club d’Elf has been helping audiences lose track of time for 27 years with its synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk.

Race Brook Lodge is a restaurant, inn and event space that provides a place for guests to engage with nature, culture and community. With a commitment to sustainability and accessibility, Race Brook Lodge is a unique Berkshire institution. The property is for sale and long-time owners Dave Rothstein, Casey Rothstein-Fitzpatrick and Saadia Khan hope that the new owners “will care for the property in a way that is respectful to the land and our local community,” said a social media post.

For tickets to the Fall Gratitude Festival, visit rblodge.com/fall-gratitude-festival-2025.