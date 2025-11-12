Open mic night rocks Music Lab

NORTH CANAAN — At The Music Lab Thursday, Nov. 6, the softly-lit, cozy space hosted 10 musicians with instruments including guitars, a banjo, an electric bass, a flute, keyboard and drums.

Every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. a dedicated group of local musicians enter through the back of the Lab at 93B Main Street for what is billed as Acoustic Night Live.

All musicians were welcome to participate. Other visitors are welcome to come and listen.

As Sean Claydon, founder and CEO, said, it is “really a musicians’ jam — pretty unique actually.”

The music was played indoors on this chilly November night, but Claydon has built an outdoor listening and performance area for warmer weather, leading into the Lab, with board flooring, a raised stage and colorful paint. On milder days, musicians play there too.

“Families come down, listen, hang out,” said Claydon.

They keep the sound to acoustic level and have reportedly never had any noise complaints — the opposite in fact, with neighbors enjoying what they hear.

The musicians played and sang each other’s original songs, working as a team, and played other songs too: Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Grateful Dead.

Jason Tindall, who is in charge of Acoustic Night, led on guitar and many of the vocal parts.

The Lab also offers music lessons and can be rented for recording sessions, private parties and workshops.

“I enjoy it so much,” remarked Claydon. “Hanging out with kids and teaching them.” He also teaches adults and “anyone who is interested in learning.”