concerts

Open mic night rocks Music Lab

Musicians playing together Thursday evening, Nov. 6, at The Music Lab in North Canaan.

L. Tomaino

NORTH CANAAN — At The Music Lab Thursday, Nov. 6, the softly-lit, cozy space hosted 10 musicians with instruments including guitars, a banjo, an electric bass, a flute, keyboard and drums.

Every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. a dedicated group of local musicians enter through the back of the Lab at 93B Main Street for what is billed as Acoustic Night Live.

All musicians were welcome to participate. Other visitors are welcome to come and listen.

As Sean Claydon, founder and CEO, said, it is “really a musicians’ jam — pretty unique actually.”

The music was played indoors on this chilly November night, but Claydon has built an outdoor listening and performance area for warmer weather, leading into the Lab, with board flooring, a raised stage and colorful paint. On milder days, musicians play there too.

“Families come down, listen, hang out,” said Claydon.

They keep the sound to acoustic level and have reportedly never had any noise complaints — the opposite in fact, with neighbors enjoying what they hear.

The musicians played and sang each other’s original songs, working as a team, and played other songs too: Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Grateful Dead.

Jason Tindall, who is in charge of Acoustic Night, led on guitar and many of the vocal parts.

The Lab also offers music lessons and can be rented for recording sessions, private parties and workshops.

“I enjoy it so much,” remarked Claydon. “Hanging out with kids and teaching them.” He also teaches adults and “anyone who is interested in learning.”

concerts

Latest News

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

veterans day

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

veterans day

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

people