‘Der Golem’ comes alive at the Mahaiwe

The silent film ‘Der Golem’ will be brought to life with a live klezmer-infused score at The Mahaiwe.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington will present a screening of Paul Wegener’s “Der Golem”(1920), accompanied by a live klezmer-infused score.

Conductor Jonathan Yates transforms traditional Yiddish folk melodies and Jewish liturgical music into a rich, cinematic soundscape performed live by clarinetist Saerom Kim and the Avalon String Quartet.

Wegener’s German Expressionist landmark film tells the haunting 16th-century legend of a clay figure brought to life to protect Prague’s Jewish community — only to turn on its creators. The film was a sensation on release, influencing works from operettas to the 1931 cult classic “Frankenstein.”

Regarding the relevance of the work, in a recent phone interview Yates said, “The reason movies like ‘Der Golem’ stay so relevant is that we, as humans, are quite capable of creating all sorts of monsters that turn on us. In terms of how it relates to modern technology, you need look no further than a movie like ‘1984,’ in some ways very much in the same genre as ‘Der Golem,’ for a vision of how AI might come back to haunt us!”

Israeli-born composer Betty Olivero’s evocative score heightens the film’s drama with color, urgency, and nuance, creating an unforgettable, fully immersive experience for both eyes and ears.

About the score and the challenges of producing it live, Yates said, “The process of putting together Betty’s inventive and colorful score with the movie is challenging, but very fulfilling. A lot of film composers use a click track, so that every moment lines up exactly with their score, but Betty’s approach is freer. Though the timings and scenes are notated in the score, it’s the musician's responsibility to make sure it all fits, which gives us more latitude in our interpretation. There are also moments in the work in which there is no music for the film so that you can appreciate the pure expressivity of the visual language, and times when the film is paused so you can just be invested in the music. While the music is extremely evocative and interacts in a thrilling way with the movie, it is more of a complete art piece than a traditional film score — and we think that makes it even more exciting.”

Violist Anthony Devroe added, “This is a return performance to Close Encounters With Music for the Avalon Quartet, but a debut performance for myself and Saerom, and we’re all just so thrilled and grateful to get to share this very special project. It’s a unique work — the combination of a masterpiece of a film with an inspired original score, written more than 70 years after the movie-- it promises to be a very special afternoon.”

After each performance, audiences are invited to an “Afterglow” reception to meet the artists and mingle with fellow music lovers. Select concerts will also be available online, extending CEWM’s reach to listeners far beyond the Berkshires.

Tickets are available at mahaiwe.org or by calling 413-528-0100.

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

