fire

Fire crews respond to reported explosions in Kent

Fire crews respond to reported explosions in Kent

Kent Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid crews responded quickly to contain the fire on North Main Street late Sunday night, Nov. 16.

Photo by Bernie Meehan

KENT — A fire broke out inside a downtown general store in Kent Sunday night, prompting reports of explosions and drawing a swift response that prevented wider damage, according to authorities.

Kent Fire Marshal Timothy Limbos said Monday that the blaze erupted at 4 North Main Street — home to Woodford’s General Store — and was first reported just after 11:30 p.m. when Litchfield County Dispatch received 911 calls about flames and explosions in the area.

The first crews to arrive found a heavy fire burning at the back of the building, with flames beginning to extend toward the neighboring structure.

KVFD Assistant Chief Wendell Soule was the incident commander on scene. He said that the severity of the incident was quickly apparent: “I elevated it to second alarm about four minutes after dispatch.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing further damage.

No injuries were reported, as neither building was occupied at the time.

Limbos credited the quick containment to the coordinated and professional efforts of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid partners from Cornwall, Gaylordsville, Litchfield, Northville, Sherman, Warren and Wassaic.

Limbos said his office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and that further details will be announced.

Newly elected First Selectman Eric Epstein responded to the call. He said, “There was heavy fire when we arrived” and noted “there were a couple of propane tanks that look like they exploded.”

He said the nearby Swyft restaurant sustained fire damage on the exterior.

A portion of North Main Street was closed while crews dealt with the blaze but later reopened.

More information will be announced when it becomes available.

fire

Latest News

Man, 60, dies in single-car crash on Route 272 in Norfolk

Man, 60, dies in single-car crash on Route 272 in Norfolk

Norfolk fire and ambulance crews responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

Photo provided

NORFOLK — A 60-year-old Oregon man is dead after a single-car crash Friday, Nov. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.

Kevin Scott, of Portland, was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Route 272 (Litchfield Road) when he exited the roadway while negotiating a curve and struck a utility pole. The Ford rolled onto its side and the airbags deployed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no passengers in the car.

Keep Reading Show less
ambulance

GNH collides with Holy Cross

GNH collides with Holy Cross
Dae'Sean Graves and Owen Riemer brace for impact Saturday, Nov. 15.
Photo by Riley Klein

WINSTED — Holy Cross High School won 36-20 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team Saturday, Nov. 15.

The hard-fought contest was won in the air. Holy Cross QB Brady Lombardo completed 16/31 passes for 309 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Keep Reading Show less
gnh football

Test - Heyzine

Test - Heyzine

Final four finish for Mountaineers

Final four finish for Mountaineers
HVRHS goalie Vi Salazar made 10 saves in the semifinal game against Morgan Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Photo by Riley Klein

NEWTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School's girls soccer team's state tournament run concluded in the semifinals with a 4-2 loss to Morgan High School Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The final four finish was the deepest playoff push for Housatonic since 2014. Lainey Diorio scored both goals and keeper Vi Salazar logged 10 saves in the semifinal game.

Keep Reading Show less