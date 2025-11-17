Fire crews respond to reported explosions in Kent

KENT — A fire broke out inside a downtown general store in Kent Sunday night, prompting reports of explosions and drawing a swift response that prevented wider damage, according to authorities.

Kent Fire Marshal Timothy Limbos said Monday that the blaze erupted at 4 North Main Street — home to Woodford’s General Store — and was first reported just after 11:30 p.m. when Litchfield County Dispatch received 911 calls about flames and explosions in the area.

The first crews to arrive found a heavy fire burning at the back of the building, with flames beginning to extend toward the neighboring structure.

KVFD Assistant Chief Wendell Soule was the incident commander on scene. He said that the severity of the incident was quickly apparent: “I elevated it to second alarm about four minutes after dispatch.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing further damage.

No injuries were reported, as neither building was occupied at the time.

Limbos credited the quick containment to the coordinated and professional efforts of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid partners from Cornwall, Gaylordsville, Litchfield, Northville, Sherman, Warren and Wassaic.

Limbos said his office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and that further details will be announced.

Newly elected First Selectman Eric Epstein responded to the call. He said, “There was heavy fire when we arrived” and noted “there were a couple of propane tanks that look like they exploded.”

He said the nearby Swyft restaurant sustained fire damage on the exterior.

A portion of North Main Street was closed while crews dealt with the blaze but later reopened.

More information will be announced when it becomes available.