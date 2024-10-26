Fatal crash in Norfolk leads to brush fire

NORFOLK – A tree fell on a passing vehicle on Route 44 Friday, Oct. 26, at about 6:11 p.m., killing the driver and injuring a passenger.

Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department, interviewed Saturday morning, Oct. 26, said a pickup truck was traveling east on Route 44 near the Norfolk/North Canaan line when a very large tree on the north side of the highway fell, hitting the truck and crushing the cab, and taking out utility lines.

The downed electric power lines then sparked two brush fires. Barbagallo said it took two hours to put out the fires.

“The flames were high and moving fast.”

Traffic on the busy highway was detoured soon after the incident. The road was reopened Saturday, Oct. 26 around noon, but utility crews were still working.

Several nearby fire departments responded to the call. Canaan Fire Company's Brian Allyn reported a team effort to access a second location to fight the brush fire. He said Laurelbrook Natural Resources brought a load of gravel to fill a ditch, allowing water tankers to drive to the other side of the blaze and put out the fire.