Northwest Corner remembers Park Ave. shooting victim

SALISBURY — The tragedy on New York’s Park Avenue Tuesday, July 29, has been felt deeply in the Northwest Corner.

One of the victims, Wesley Mittman LePatner, was shot and killed along with three others by a gunman who then took his own life. At 43, she was a senior executive at Blackstone, which is housed in the same building at the National Football League. Early reports surmise the shooter, who traveled from Las Vegas, was aiming at those connected to the NFL because of injuries he sustained playing the game in high school. Sources said LePatner, an innocent bystander, was struck down in the building’s lobby.

LePatner had strong ties to the area from an early age and she and her family had a weekend home on Spruce Lane. Accolades have poured in over social media about the woman who was extremely bright, passionate about many causes and active in a variety of organizations.

Those who worked at The Lakeville Journal remember the spirited teenager who served as the paper’s first summer intern in 1997. A self-motivator, she would enthusiastically seek out stories, ready to take on any challenge. Janet Manko, who was then the publisher, said, “Her work spoke for her talent and motivation. I did see her representing the enthusiasm of a young person, as only high school students can bring to the table. That was my first year at the Journal, so I did think, ‘Wow! This is great! The Journal has such talented and connected interns!’”

Le Patner set the standard and the program has gone on to host numerous interns, including the nine in this summer’s program.

She went to Yale University after studying at the Horace Mann School in New York City. On her first day at college, she met Evan LePatner, who later became her husband. Majoring in history, she graduated summa cum laude and was very active in many aspects of campus life. Her first position after college was in the real estate division of Goldman Sachs. Currently, she was a senior executive at Blackstone.

A statement from Blackstone read, “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD.”

She served on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Yale University Library Council and Advisory Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. She was actively involved in the Jewish community, serving on the board of the Abraham Joshua Heschel School, a pluralistic Jewish school, the UJA-Federation of New York, a Jewish organization, and was a member of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington, Mass.

Rabbi Jodie Gordon of Hevreh posted, “Wesley and her family have been a beloved part of our religious school community since 2020. She was wise-hearted, generous, and deeply committed to the Jewish people. Whenever she was here with us at Hevreh, her warmth and love for her family shone through, especially last spring when we celebrated together with the LePatner family at the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter Emerson.

Perhaps her deep commitment to Judaism was fostered by her grandparents, the late Barbara and Frank Roth. Barbara Roth, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, was a well-known real estate agent. She and her husband were noted for founding the Connecticut Northwest Corner Jewish Community Group which helped develop a sense of Jewish pride and community among their neighbors. She very often represented the Jewish population in ecumenical events in town.

The LePatners have had a home on Spruce Lane for seven years and are part of the Burton Road Association. President James Sok sent out a notice to members relaying the devastating news in which he said, “They were truly wonderful neighbors and cherished friends. Our connection to Wesley runs deep, as Debbie and I were close with her grandparents, Barbara and Frank Roth. Through their stories, we followed Wesley’s journey from her childhood in Lakeville, through her college years, and into her early career. We were overjoyed when she and Evan became our neighbors, bringing their warmth and kindness to our community.”

He continued, “Wesley was an exceptional person whose presence touched so many lives. Her loss is profoundly felt, and it’s difficult to comprehend how such a tragedy could befall someone so full of light and goodness. Debbie and I, along with many of you who knew her, are grappling with the immense sadness of her absence...Wesley’s memory will live on in the countless ways she made our community and the world a better place. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

In addition to her husband and daughter, LePatner is survived by her son Jonathan and parents, Ellyn and Lawrence Mittman.