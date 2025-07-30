Police Blotter: Troop B

crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car collides with parked vehicle

On the afternoon of July 21, Emily O’Brien, 40, of Brooklyn, New York was traveling west on West Woods Road #2 in Sharon near the intersection with South Ellsworth Road when her vehicle struck a parked and unoccupied Hino 338 truck. The truck sustained minor damage, but O’Brien’s vehicle, a Kia, suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. O’Brien was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Brake failure accident

On the afternoon of July 21, Antonio Grammatico, 18, of Hamden, Connecticut was parked on the side of Ore Hill Road in Salisbury when he put the vehicle in gear to begin driving down the road. After shifting into gear, the Subaru Impreza he was driving experienced sudden brake failure and Grammatico steered off the roadway and into a tree. He was uninjured by the incident, but the vehicle was towed from the scene. He was issued a verbal warning for ineffective brakes.

Cyclist struck in intersection

Around 10 a.m. on July 22, John Holland, 72, of Falls Village was biking north on Belden Street in North Canaan, approaching the intersection with Boinay Hill Road. Upon crossing the intersection, he collided with a Toyota RAV4 XLE that was attempting a left turn. The driver, Marsha Brown, 68, of North Canaan, stated that she did not see the cyclist when making the turn. Holland was found to have sustained injuries to his face and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Brown was issued an infraction for failure to grant right of way to a cyclist at an intersection.

Traffic stop yields controlled substance arrest

Late in the evening on July 22, troopers conducted a vehicle stop on Goshen Road in Torrington. During the stop, troopers identified Brian Dean, 47, of Millerton, New York as a passenger, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. Dean was processed for an incident dating to March of 2024 on Hospital Hill Road in Sharon involving the possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 8.

Rear end on Route 44

On June 23, Noelia Salinetti, 19, of Tyringham, Massachusetts was traveling west on Route 44 near the intersection with Salmon Kill Road in Salisbury when she saw a stopped Toyota Tacoma Doublecab, belonging to Mark Duntz, 58, of Winsted directly ahead, stopped in the roadway. The Tacoma sustained mild damage, but Duntz reported minor injuries from the accident, and was transported to Sharon Hospital. Salinetti was uninjured, but the Dodge Caravan she drove was disabled by the accident and was towed from the scene. Salinetti was found at fault for the accident and was issued a written warning for following too closely.

Vehicle strikes tree while rounding curve

On the afternoon of July 25, Virginia Pudvah, 43, of Millerton, New York was driving west on Route 44 in Salisbury in a Honda CRV when she lost control of the vehicle around a curve and struck a tree. Pudvah was extracted from the vehicle by the Lakeville Fire Department and was transported to Sharon Hospital for minor injuries. Pudvah was found at fault for the accident and issued an infraction for travelling too fast for conditions.

Suspect held on million-dollar bond

Around 2 p.m. on July 25, troopers located Christopher Pelgrift, 64, of Salisbury on Ashley Falls Road in North Canaan, bringing him into custody without incident for the charge of failing to appear in the first degree. Pelgrift was held on a $1,000,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 28.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com


