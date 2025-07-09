waste management

Dept. of Administrative Services inherits Torrington Transfer Station

USA Waste & Recycling, based in Winsted, is seeking to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station for a price of $3.25 million.

Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — Effective July 1, Connecticut Department of Administrative Services became the entity overseeing municipal waste service agreements in the Northwest Corner.

The shift occurred after the MIRA Dissolution Authority Board of Directors was unable to reach a consensus on what to do with the Torrington Transfer Station prior to June 30. The two apparent choices were to sell the facility to USA Waste & Recycling for $3.25 million, or to convey the property and permit to the Northwest Resource Recovery Authority, founded by the City of Torrington.

MIRA-DA had previously, at different times, accepted both proposals.

An agreement was reached in February 2025 for a regional waste authority to take over the Transfer Station. Most Northwest Corner towns expressed interest in joining. The City of Torrington worked with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments to establish the NRRA, holding a public hearing May 19 and concluding the process in early June.

USA Waste & Recycling’s purchase offer was conditionally accepted May 14, days before the NRRA could be established. Before the sale went through, the state intervened by passing an amendment to the Intervenor Bill (HB 7287) requiring the Torrington Transfer Station operating permit be transferred to the public authority.

MIRA-DA’s June meeting centered around how to proceed. The vast majority of discussion took place in executive session, which was recessed and reconvened over several days.

On June 26, Chairman Bert Hunter said, “After considerable deliberations, there is not sufficient support to pursue either the sale to a private party as proposed by USA Waste, a private option, or the public option as proposed by Northwest Hills COG plus the City of Torrington. So, since we cannot support either path, the contracts associated with the Torrington Transfer Station and the transfer station property will by law transfer to the Department of Administrative Services.”

The law cited here is the Solid Waste Management Services Act - Section 22a-284e, passed in 2024, which names DAS as the successor to MIRA-DA effective July 1, 2025.

MIRA-DA went on to make a motion formally recommending DAS “competitively bid the sale of the Torrington Transfer Station land and operations by September 30th, 2025, or at their earliest practicable opportunity.”

Towns in the Northwest Corner continue to mull the option of joining NRRA. Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway explained a town ordinance must be passed to secure membership.

“It’s still a ways away, but that’s where things are going,” Ridgway said at a selectmen’s meeting July 1.

As of early July, Torrington remained the sole municipal member of the Authority. Northwest Hills COG staff encouraged interested towns to “start the process” of joining the NRRA.

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

literature

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

