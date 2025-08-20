Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Fox avoidance causes utility pole strike

At approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, Michele DiSimone, 47, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts was traveling east on Hammertown Road in Salisbury when she swerved to avoid a fox. The passenger side of her Ford Bronco struck a utility pole, causing it superficial damage but disabling her car. DiSimone was uninjured in the accident. She was issued a written warning for failing to maintain proper lane.





Curb strike accident ends with DWI arrest

Susan Belcher, 74, of Salisbury was driving east on Route 44 by Deano’s Pizza in Lakeville on the evening of Aug. 13 when her Mini Cooper struck the curb, disabling the passenger side tire.Upon responding to the accident, troopers issued Belcher a field sobriety test, which she failed. She was processed on the charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and was released on a $500 non-surety bond. She is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 21.





Arrest on assault warrant

On the morning of Aug. 14, troopers arrested Robert Pascone, 26, of New Fairfield, Connecticut for an active warrant for an incident from January 2025 on Great Hollow Road in Cornwall. He was processed for second degree breach of peace and second degree assault, and was issued a $5,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 4.





Disorderly conduct arrest

On the afternoon of Aug. 14, troopers were dispatched to a West Main Street address in North Canaan on the report of an active disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Samantha McLaughlin, 26, of North Canaan for disorderly conduct. She was issued a misdemeanor summons and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 15.





Rabbit causes rear-end collision

Kenneth Roller, 33, of Torrington was driving his Mazda CX-7 down North Elm Street in North Canaan on the evening of Aug. 14 when he stopped for a rabbit in the roadway. Jackson Carol, 21, of Lakeville was following behind Roller in his Volkswagen GTI, which he was unable to stop in time, colliding with the back of Roller’s vehicle. No one was injured, but Carol’s vehicle was disabled. Carol was issued an infraction for following too closely resulting in a motor vehicle accident.





Abandoned car found in woods

On the morning of Aug. 16, a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 belonging to Aaron Bartow of Pittsfield, Massachusetts was found in the woods near George’s Garage on Route 44 in Norfolk. The vehicle was unoccupied and the driver’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. The airbag had not been deployed and there were no signs of injury in the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820.





