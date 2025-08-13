Region One schools welcome new teachers

This year a number of new faces will be joining the educational faculty at schools throughout the Region One district. Here is a compilation of short biographies for each new teacher.

Emily Piescki

Kent Center School

Arts Teacher

Emily Piescki is the new Elementary and Middle School Art Teacher for Kent Center School. She holds her master’s of science in teaching from the State University of New York at Potsdam, and her bachelor’s of fine art from the University of Hartford. Originally from Rockland County, New York, Emily has recently moved to North Canaan. Emily is thrilled to join the Region One School District this fall. She takes a blended approach to art education, balancing students’ freedom to explore and express themselves with foundational skills and knowledge. Emily believes that all students are capable artists and she is eager to nurture her students’ creativity and curiosity. When she’s not in the classroom, Emily is painting, gardening, or birdwatching.





Ivelisse Hernandez

Lee H. Kellogg and

Sharon Center School

Elementary/Middle Spanish Teacher

Ivelisse Hernandez is a certified Spanish teacher with over a decade of experience in language education. She holds a master’s in education and is completing a second master’s in TESOL/bilingual education from Southern Connecticut State University. Originally from Puerto Rico, she has lived in Connecticut since 1995 and is passionate about supporting all learners through inclusive, student-centered instruction.

She currently teaches Spanish and has worked with K–12 students using push-in, pull-out, and co-teaching models. Ivelisse believes language learning is a bridge to cultural connection and confidence. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys binge-watching Netflix shows, reading, and spending time with her three-year-old granddaughter. A proud mom to a 26-year-old son, Ivelisse also loves music—and credits 90s song lyrics for sparking her love of English!”





Skylar Agard

North Canaan Elementary School

2nd Grade Teacher

Skylar Agard grew up in Kent and attended Kent Center School. She is now proud to call Falls Village home. She earned her master’s in elementary education from Grand Canyon University and her bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Arizona. She is engaged to a North Canaan Elementary School alumnus and has a 3-year-old daughter. In her free time, she loves to spend time outdoors with her family and loves baking sourdough bread. She is currently a respiratory therapist who has decided to become a teacher. She is beyond excited to join NCES as a 2nd grade teacher.





Stefanie Remillard

North Canaan Elementary School

3rd Grade Teacher

Stefanie Remillard is excited to begin a new chapter in her teaching journey as she joins the team at North Canaan Elementary School to teach 3rd grade. Her passion for teaching began early when she taught ballet classes to help pay for her own. She earned her elementary education degree from Elon University. After college she served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Bulgaria, teaching English and immersing herself in a new culture. She later taught elementary science in New Canaan, then 6th grade and kindergarten in Farmington. After several years of teaching, she stayed home to raise her four children and her Rottweiler dog, Walter. Most recently, she taught 2nd and 5th grade in Naugatuck.

Outside of the classroom, she enjoys reading, dancing, playing outside with her children, and challenging her husband, Jeff, to a game of Scrabble. She is thrilled to join the North Canaan community and can’t wait to get started.





Melanie Mancarella

North Canaan Elementary School

2nd Grade Teacher

Melanie is excited to be joining Region 1 Schools as a second grade teacher at North Canaan Elementary. She holds a master’s in elementary education from University of Hartford and has been a teacher for the Southington School District for the past 6 years.

She just moved to the area this past year from Southington with her husband, two daughters and their two beloved frenchies. Melanie believes in a positive classroom environment where every child is empowered to learn and grow. Her classroom philosophy is to always be kind and try your best. Fostering a warm classroom community is her number one priority.

In her free time she loves to read, snuggle with her two frenchies and spend time outdoors with her family. She is looking forward to this new journey being able to build strong relationships with her students and their families.





Melissa Youmans

North Canaan Elementary School

1st Grade Teacher

Melissa Youmans is a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and mathematics from Western Connecticut State University. She comes from Regional School District 20 in Litchfield, where she worked as an Educational Assistant. Melissa is especially passionate about working with young children and creating a classroom where every student feels included, valued, and safe. She is excited to work with the staff and students at Region One. Melissa grew up in Bantam, where she still lives and enjoys spending time with her family—riding bikes, swimming, and hanging out with friends. She also loves to cook and curl up with a good book.





Samantha Guardino

Pupil Services

Speech and Language Pathologist

Samantha Guardino is a licensed speech-language pathology clinical fellow (CF-SLP) and a recent graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, where she earned her master’s degree in communication disorders. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in speech/language pathology and audiology from Iona University. She joins us from New Milford, where she was born and raised. Previously, she worked as a speech-language pathology assistant at Barlow Mountain Elementary School in Ridgefield.

Guardino has a strong passion for augmentative and alternative communication, including American Sign Language and speech-generating devices. She believes that every individual deserves the opportunity to communicate and connect with the world around them. Guardino is excited to bring her skills and enthusiasm to the students and staff in Region One. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and has visited London, Paris, and Bermuda. With graduate school behind her, she looks forward to more adventures ahead.





Andrew Deacon

Sharon Center School

Reading Interventionist/Instructional Coach

Andrew D. Deacon, Ed.D., is excited to join Sharon Center School as Literacy Interventionist and Instructional Coach. A native of the Northwest Corner, Andrew has taught and led schools across Connecticut. He holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Manhattanville College, a master’s in elementary education, a sixth-year degree in reading and language arts, and a doctorate in educational leadership, all from the University of Bridgeport.

Andrew is an adjunct professor in educational leadership and literacy education, and has been recognized with several honors, including Semifinalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year and the Connecticut Reading Association’s Outstanding Literacy Administrator award. He is passionate about fostering curiosity, maintaining high expectations for all students, and creating an environment where every child feels valued and capable. Outside of school, Andrew enjoys traveling, bowling, learning languages, and attending musical theater productions.