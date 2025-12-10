schools

Region One enrollment drops 4% from last year

FALLS VILLAGE — For Region One Business Manager Sam Herrick and his staff, the budget process begins well before the New Year’s ball drops.

The process is a complex one involving a spending plan broken down into three components: Housatonic Valley Regional High School, pupil services (primarily special education) and the Regional School Services Center, or central office. It covers the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

Herrick explains that “Resident student enrollment is the driving factor for tuition assessment percentages,” meaning a towns’ share of the budget is based on how many of their students are enrolled at the high school. The percentages determined for pupil services and RSSC are based on total school population, so they generally have a bit less fluctuation.

Enrollment figures are determined by how many are signed in on Oct. 1 of the previous year. For Oct. 2025, there were 906 in the six elementary schools and 300 at Housatonic for a district-wide total of 1206. This compares to 930 in the elementary schools on Oct. 1, 2024 and 327 at the high school, totaling 1257.

The enrollments for the elementary schools as of Oct. 1, 2025 (compared to Oct. 1, 2024) are: Cornwall, 122 (117); Falls Village, 102 (96); Kent, 201 (197); North Canaan, 338 (353); Salisbury, 328 (361); and Sharon, 115 (133).

Herrick said a draft budget will be presented to the Region One Board of Education on March 9 and the public hearing is scheduled for April 9. This will be followed by a district-wide referendum in May.

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

