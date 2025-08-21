schools

HVRHS bus routes

Cornwall

Bus 4

Inbound to CCS to transfer to HVRHS

6:27 a.m. - 187 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

6:28 a.m. - Flat Rocks Rd & Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

6:32 a.m. - 98 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

6:32 a.m. - Bell Rd Ext & Popple Swamp Rd

6:40 a.m. - Pierce Lane & Furnace Brook Rd-RT 4

6:41 a.m. - 9 Jewell Street

6:42 a.m. - 33 Jewell Street

6:45 a.m. - Town Street South & Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

6:45 a.m. - Baldwin Road & Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

6:47 a.m. - 8 Bunker Hill Rd-RT 4

6:47 a.m.- 32 Hall Rd


Bus 3

Outbound from HVRHS

2:39 p.m. - 34 Swaller Hill Rd

2:39 p.m. - 38 Swaller Hill Rd

2:43 p.m. - Sharon Goshen Turnpike & Railroad Station

2:48 p.m. - Cornwall Consolidated School (Students either stay on Bus 3 or transfer to Bus 4 to go home with elementary students)


Bus 13

Inbound to CCS to HVRHS

6:40 a.m. - 19 Hollenbeck Road-RT 63

6:41 a.m. - 75 Hautboy Hill Rd

6:46 a.m. - 163 Cornwall Hollow Rd-RT 43

6:50 a.m. - Hall Rd & Rt 128 (Meet Bus 7 to transfer students)

6:56 a.m. - 197 Town Street

7:00 a.m. - Yelping Hill Rd & Town St

7:07 a.m. - 66 Cogswell Road

7:09 a.m. - 92 Cream Hill Rd

7:15 a.m. - Depart CCS

7:18 a.m. - Lower River Rd & RT 128

7:18 a.m. - 34 Swaller Hill Rd

7:18 a.m. - 38 Swaller Hill Rd

7:30 a.m. - HVRHS


Falls Village

Bus 14

Inbound to HVRHS

6:40 a.m. - 137 Undermountain Rd

6:50 a.m. - Canaan Mountain Rd & Chattleton Rd

6:56 a.m. - Cobble Rd & Undermountain Rd

7:02 a.m. - 20 RT 63

7:10 a.m. - 162/163 Music Mountain Rd

7:16 a.m. - 20 River Rd

7:18 a.m. - 259 RT 7

7:20 a.m. - 64 Johnson Rd

7:23 a.m. - 217 Beebe Hill Rd

7:28 a.m. -a.m.y Rd & RT 126

7:31 a.m. - 38 Main St-RT 126

7:33 a.m. - 19 Prospect St

7:34 a.m. - 104 Main St-RT 126

7:38 a.m. - 144 Warren Turnpike Rd

7:40 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 14

Outbound from HVRHS

2:31 p.m. - 144 Warren Turnpike Rd

2:34 p.m. - 104 Main St-RT 126

2:34 p.m. - Prospect St & Main St-RT 126

2:34 p.m. - 38 Main St-RT 126

2:40 p.m. - 64 Johnson Rd

2:43 p.m. - Beebe Hill Rd & Johnson Rd

2:45 p.m. - Amy Rd & RT 126

2:52 p.m. - RT 63 & Barnes Rd

3:02 p.m. - Canaan Mountain Rd & Chattleton Rd

3:02 p.m. - Cobble Rd & Undermountain Rd

3:07 p.m. - 162/163 Music Mountain Rd

3:12 p.m. - 20 River Rd

3:15 p.m. - Lee H. Kellogg School


Kent

Bus 10

Inbound to KCS to transfer to HVRHS Bus 11

6:19 a.m. - 82 South Kent Rd

6:22 a.m. - Eber Rd & South Kent Rd

6:31 a.m. - Brown Rd & Jennings Rd

6:32 a.m. - 27 Jennings Rd

6:33 a.m. - 40 Bulls Bridge Rd

6:34 a.m. - Spooner Hill Rd & Bulls Bridge Rd

6:42 a.m. - 247 Bulls Bridge Rd

6:43 a.m. - 227B Kent Rd-RT 7

6:47 a.m. - Birch Hill Lane & Kent Rd-RT 7

6:48 a.m. - 22 South Commons & RT 7

6:53 a.m. - Kent Center School (Students transfer to Bus 11 to go to HVRHS)


Bus 11

Inbound to KCS to transfer to HVRHS Bus 11

6:20 a.m. - 21 Upper Kent Hollow Rd

6:24 a.m. - Tamshell Dr & Camps Rd

6:26 a.m. - 373 Kent Hollow Rd

6:27 a.m. - 369 Kent Hollow Rd

6:32 a.m. - 296 Kent Hollow Rd

6:37 a.m. - 119 Kent Hollow Rd

6:44 a.m. - 274 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

6:45 a.m. - Flat Rock Rd & South Rd

6:46 a.m. - Iron Mountain Rd & South Rd

Bus 12 & 10 students transfer

6:55 a.m. - Depart KCS

6:56 a.m. - 17 N Main St (Foreign Cargo)

6:57 a.m. - 53 N Main St (fife 'n drum) & RT 7

6:59 a.m. - Chase Hill Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

7:05 a.m. - Carter Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

7:06 a.m. - 433 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7 (Brookwoods)

7:07 a.m. - 355 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:08 a.m. - Mansonville Rd & Kent Rd-RT 7

7:09 a.m. - 256 Kent Rd-RT 7 (Kugeman Village)

7:10 a.m. - 235 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:10 a.m. - 234 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:12 a.m. - 159 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:12 a.m. - 122 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:13 a.m. - 104 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:13 a.m. - Burlwood Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:14 a.m. - 41 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:30 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 9

Outbound from HVRHS

2:46 p.m. - Burlwood Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

2:46 p.m. - 104 Kent Rd S-RT 7

2:46 p.m. - 122 Kent Rd-RT 7

2:47 p.m. - 159 Kent Rd-RT 7

2:47 p.m. - 234 Kent Rd S-RT 7

2:47 p.m. - 235 Kent Rd-RT 7

2:48 p.m. - 256 Kent Rd-RT 7 (Kugeman Village)

2:48 p.m. - 355 Kent Rd-RT 7

2:48 p.m. - 433 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7 (Brookwoods)

2:49 p.m. - Carter Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

2:49 p.m. - Chase Hill Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

2:49 p.m. - 53 N Main St (Fife ‘n Drum) & RT 7

2:50 p.m. - 19 N Main St-Foreign Cargo

3:05 p.m. - Kent Center School (Students transfer to other buses to ride home with elementary students)


North Canaan

Bus 22

Inbound to HVRHS

7:08 a.m. - 260 North Elm St

7:13 a.m. - Granite Ave & Main St-RT 44

7:15 a.m. - Salisbury Bank & Main St-RT 44

7:16 a.m. - Reed St & Church St-RT 44

7:17 a.m. - Barlow St & Chuch St-RT 126

7:17 a.m. - Honey Hill Rd & Church St-RT 44

7:17 a.m. - 324 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

7:20 a.m. - New High St & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

7:25 a.m. - Dublin Rd & Point Of Rocks Rd-RT 126

7:30 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 22

Outbound from HVRHS

2:35 p.m. - Dublin Rd & Point Of Rocks Rd-RT 126

2:42 p.m. - New High St & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

2:42 p.m. - 324 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

2:43 p.m. - Honey Hill Rd & Church St-RT 44

2:44 p.m. - Barlow St & Church St-RT 44

2:44p.m. - Reed St & Church St-RT 44

2:48 p.m. - Whitford Court & Main St-RT 44

2:48 p.m. - Granite Ave & Main St-RT 44

2:48 p.m. - 260 North Elm St


Bus 23

Inbound to HVRHS

6:45 a.m. - Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7 & Barracks Rd

6:45 a.m. - 519 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7A

6:51 a.m. - 535 West Main St

6:51 a.m. - 520 West Main St

6:53 a.m. - 287 West Main St

6:53 a.m. - 276 West Main St

6:54 a.m. - Bragg St (Town Hall Parking Lot)

6:56 a.m. - 115 Railroad St

6:58 a.m. - Killawee St & Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

6:58 a.m. - 395 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

6:58 a.m. - 63 Allyndale Rd

7:06 a.m. - Trescott Hill Rd & Allyndale Rd

7:07 a.m. - Trescott Hill Rd & Margaret Ln

7:09 a.m. - 60 Trescott Hill Rd

7:09 a.m. - 56 Trescott Hill Rd

7:09 a.m. - 47 Trescott Hill Rd

7:09 a.m. - 33 Trescott Hill Rd

7:10 a.m. - 158 Lower Rd

7:19 a.m. - 37 Lower Road

7:19 a.m. - 33 Lower Road

7:19 a.m. - Church Terrace & Low Rd

7:23 a.m. - 88 Sand Rd

7:23 a.m. - 122 Sand Rd

7:23 a.m. - 130 Sand Rd(FV)

7:23 a.m. - 86 Sand Rd(FV)

7:35 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 23

Outbound from HVRHS

2:36 p.m. - 86 Sand Rd (FV)

2:37 p.m. - 130 Sand Rd (FV)

2:37 p.m. - 122 Sand Rd

2:38 p.m. - 88 Sand Rd

2:38 p.m. - Church Terrace & Low Rd

2:38 p.m. - 33 Lower Road

2:40 p.m. - 37 Lower Rd

2:40 p.m. - 158 Lower Rd

2:40 p.m. - 33 Trescott Hill Rd

2:40 p.m. - 47 Trescott Hill Rd

2:40 p.m. - 56 Trescott Hill Rd

2:47 p.m. - 60 Trescott Hill Rd

2:48 p.m. - Trescott Hill Rd & Margaret Ln

2:48 p.m. - Trescott Hill Rd & Allyndale Rd

2:48 p.m. - 63 Allyndale Rd

2:48 p.m. - Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7A & RT 7

2:56 p.m. - Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7 & Barracks Rd

2:56 p.m. - 395 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

2:58 p.m. - Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7 & Killawee St

2:59 p.m. - Bragg St & Railroad St

3:00 p.m. - 88 Bragg St (Town Hall Parking Lot)


Bus 24

Inbound to HVRHS

6:52 a.m. - 33 Sodom Rd

6:52 a.m. - 32 Sodom Rd

6:52 a.m. - 71 Old Turnpike Rd N

6:56 a.m. - Moses Mead & Carlson Rd

6:57 a.m. - 1 Carlson Rd

6:57 a.m. - 37 College Hill Rd

6:57 a.m. - 357 Norfolk Rd

7:06 a.m. - 365 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:06 a.m. - 396 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:06 a.m. - 391 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:06 a.m. - 20 Old Turnpike Rd S

7:12 a.m. - 31 Old Turnpike Rd S

7:15 a.m. - 337 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:16 a.m. - 313 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:17 a.m. - 267 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:18 a.m. - 189/186 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:20 a.m. - 20 East Main St-RT 44

7:21 a.m. - 11 Elm St-RT 7

7:28 a.m. - Stein Ln & RT 7

7:29 a.m. - 309 RT 7 (FV)

7:33 a.m. - Facchin St & RT 7 (FV)

7:35 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 24

Outbound from HVRHS

2:31 p.m. - 259 RT 7S

2:32 p.m. - Facchin St & RT 7 (FV)

2:35 p.m. - 309 RT 7 (FV)

2:36 p.m. - Stein Ln & RT 7 (FV)

2:40 p.m. - 11 Elm St-RT 7

2:42 p.m. - 20 East Main St-RT 44

2:42 p.m. - 46 East Main St-RT 44

2:44 p.m. - 186/189 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

2:46 p.m. - 267 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

2:47 p.m. - 313 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

2:48 p.m. - 337 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

2:49 p.m. - 357 Norfolk Rd

2:50 p.m. - 365 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

2:51 p.m. - 396 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

2:52 p.m. - 391 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

2:53 p.m. - 20 Old Turnpike Rd S

2:54 p.m. - 31 Old Turnpike Rd S

2:58 p.m. - 37 College Hill Rd

3:00 p.m. - 1 Carlson Rd

3:01 p.m. - Moses Mead & Carlson Rd

3:02 p.m. - 71 Old Turnpike Rd N

3:05 p.m. - Sodom Rd & Clayton Rd


Salisbury

Bus 25

Inbound to HVRHS

7:06 a.m. - 70 East Main St-RT 44

7:10 a.m. - 251 Canaan Rd-Salisbury School main entrance

7:14 a.m. - Cardinal Lane & Weatogue Rd

7:24 a.m. - Sugar Hill Rd & Housatonic River Rd

7:25 a.m. - Falls Mountain Rd & Housatonic River Rd

7:30 a.m. - Seneca Ln & Dugway Rd

7:35 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 25

Outbound from HVRHS

2:35 p.m. - Seneca Ln & Dugway Rd

2:40 p.m. - Falls Mountain Rd & Housatonic River Rd

2:41 p.m. - Sugar Hill Rd & Housatonic River Rd

2:41 p.m. - Cardinal Lane & Weatogue Rd

2:51 p.m. - 251 Canaan Rd-Salisbury School - Crosswalk

2:46 p.m. - 36 Taconic Rd

2:50 p.m. - Bloomers Ln & Taconi Rd

2:52 p.m. - 87 Beaver Dam Rd

2:52 p.m. - Hammertown Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41


Bus 27

Inbound to HVRHS

6:50 a.m. - 211 Indian Mountain Rd

6:52 a.m. - Old CNE Road & Indian Mountain Rd

6:55 a.m. - 339 Millerton RD- RT 44

6:55 a.m. - Deerfield Rd & Millerton Rd-RT 44

7:00 a.m. - Centruy Blvd & Rudd Pond Rd

7:02 a.m. - 160 Rudd Pond Rd

7:07 a.m. - 47 Stateline Rd

7:14 a.m. - 250 Millerton Rd-RT 44

7:15 a.m. - 63 Millerton Rd-RT 44

7:15 a.m. - 32 Millerton Rd-RT 44

7:16 a.m. - 20 Farnum Rd

7:16 a.m. - Perry St & Farnum Rd

7:17 a.m. - Briscoe Rd & Farnum Rd

7:17 a.m. - 164 Farnum Rd

7:24 a.m. - Wells Hill Rd &Sharon Rd-RT 41

7:26 a.m. - Hotchkiss-crosswalk

7:26 a.m. - 34 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:27 a.m. - 55 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:29 a.m. - Red Mountain Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:29 a.m. - White Hollow Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:32 a.m. - 444 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:32 a.m. - 464 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:33 a.m. - 511 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:35 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 27

Outbound from HVRHS

2:32 p.m. - 511 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:33 p.m. - 464 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:33 p.m. - 444 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:34 p.m. - White Hollow Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:36 p.m. - Red Mountain Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:38 p.m. - 55 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:39 p.m. - 34 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

2:40 p.m. - Hotchkiss-crosswalk

2:45 p.m. - 211 Indian Mountain Rd

2:48 p.m. - Old CNE Road & Indian Mountain Rd

2:49 p.m. - 250 Millerton Rd-RT 44

2:51 p.m. - 339 Millerton Rd-RT 44

2:53 p.m. - 47 Stateline Rd

2:55 p.m. - 3 Gay Rd

2:58 p.m. - Centruy Blvd & Rudd Pond Rd

3:00 p.m. - Deerfield Rd & Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:05 p.m. - 63 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:05 p.m. - 32 Millerton Rd-RT 44


Bus 28

Inbound to HVRHS

6:48 a.m. - Porter St & Main St-RT 44

6:50 a.m. - Lincoln City Rd & Main St-RT 44

6:50 a.m. - 36 Taconic Rd

7:00 a.m. - Bloomers Ln & Taconi Rd

7:02 a.m. - 87 Beaver Dam Rd

7:07 a.m. - Hammertown Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

7:17 a.m. - Cobble Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

7:18 a.m. - 72 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

7:18 a.m. - Undermountain Rd-RT 41 & Echo St

7:19 a.m. - Main St-RT 44 & Crosswalk in Salisbury (Pharmacy)

7:25 a.m. - 202 Salmon Kill Rd

7:30 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 28

Outbound from HVRHS

2:35 p.m. - 202 Salmon Kill Rd

2:35 p.m. - 164 Farnum Rd

2:35 p.m. - Briscoe Rd & Farnum Rd

2:36 p.m. - 20 Farnum Rd

2:36 p.m. - Perry St & Farnum Rd

2:36 p.m. - Porter St & Main St-RT 44

2:37 p.m. - Lincoln City Rd & Main St-RT 44

2:37 p.m. - Main St-RT 44 & Crosswalk in Salisbury (Pharmacy)

2:58 p.m. - Sarum Village & Cobble Rd

2:59 p.m. - 72 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:00 p.m. - Undermountain Rd-RT 41 & Echo St


Sharon

Bus 6

Inbound to HVRHS

6:26 a.m. - 497 Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

6:30 a.m. - Modley Rd & S. Ellsworth Rd

6:45 a.m. - 99 Sharon Mountain Rd

6:50 a.m. - Deer Run Upper & Sharon Mountain Rd

6:58 a.m. - 43 Jackson Rd

7:06 a.m. - 32 White Hollow Rd

7:12 a.m. - 21 W Cornwall Road

7:20 a.m. - 286 W Cornwall Road

7:35 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 6

Outbound from HVRHS

2:37 p.m. - 353 Sharon Rd-RT 41

2:37 p.m..- Rolling Hills Rd & Gay St-RT 41

2:37 p.m. - 104 Gay St-RT 41

2:38 p.m. - 70 Gay St-RT 41

2:38 p.m.. - 62 Gay St-RT 41

2:52 p.m. - 99 Sharon Mountain Rd

2:55 p.m. - 43 Jackson Rd

3:05 p.m. - Sharon Center School (Some students stay on the bus to go home with elementary students.)


Bus 8

Inbound to HVRHS

6:40 a.m. - Herrick Rd & Amenia Union Rd-RT 41

6:50 a.m. - 221 Low Rd

6:50 a.m.- Lovers Lane & Low Rd

7:00 a.m. - Roberts Rd & Silverlake Shore Rd

7:03 a.m. - 46 King Hill Rd

7:03 a.m. - 69 King Hill Rd

7:04 a.m. - Sharon Valley Rd/KingHill Rd & Sharon Station Rd

7:05 a.m. - 124 Sharon Valley Rd

7:05 a.m. - 33 Sharon Valley Rd

7:12 a.m. - Upper Main St & N Main St-RT 41

7:15 a.m. - Hilltop Rd & North Main St-RT 41

7:15 a.m. - 62 Gay St-RT 41

7:15 a.m. - 70 Gay St-RT 41

7:16 a.m. - 104 Gay St-RT 41

7:16 a.m. - Rolling Hills Rd & Gay St-RT 41

7:16 a.m. - 353 Sharon Rd-RT 41

7:30 a.m. - HVRHS


Bus 8

Outbound from HVRHS

2:47 p.m. - 221 Low Rd

2:47 p.m. - Lovers Lane & Low Rd

2:50 p.m. - Hilltop Rd & North Main St-RT 41

2:51 p.m. - Upper Main St & North Main St-RT 41

2:51 p.m. - Roberts Rd & Silverlake Shore Rd

2:51 p.m. - 46 King Hill Rd

2:51 p.m. - 69 King Hill Rd

2:51 p.m. - Sharon Valley Rd/KingHill Rd & Sharon Station Rd

2:57 p.m. - 124 Sharon Valley Rd

2:57 p.m. - 33 Sharon Valley Rd

3:05 p.m. - Sharon Center School (Some students will transfer to bus 7 to go home with elementary students.)

