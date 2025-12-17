crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Deer dodging collision

On Dec. 7, Virginia Gray-Clarke, 60, of Cornwall Bridge was driving east on Route 4 in Sharon in a Subaru Outback when she veered to the side to avoid a deer, striking a rock on the shoulder. The accident disabled the vehicle, though Gray-Clarke suffered no apparent injury. She was ultimately issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Incident at Sharon Market leads to arrest

On the afternoon of Dec. 8, troopers responded to reports of a suspicious incident at Sharon Market. After investigating, troopers arrested Christian Nirschel, 45, who holds a Salisbury P.O. Box, for three charges: first degree breach of peace, second degree harassment and soliciting sexual acts. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Dec. 22.

Naugatuck neighbors rear-end accident

On the morning of Dec. 10, Bradley Hayslett, 25, of Naugatuck, Connecticut was driving west on Barnes Road in Falls Village in a Chevrolet Express G2500 when he stopped at a stop sign. Cole Trisko, 24, also of Naugatuck, was following closely behind in a Ford Mustang and rear ended Hayseltt’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Trisko was issued an infraction for following too closely resulting in an accident.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs