Ohler, Bunce strike cooperative tone at Board of Selectmen meeting

Ohler, Bunce strike cooperative tone at Board of Selectmen meeting

Brian Ohler, left, and Jesse Bunce await the results of the Nov. 10 recount for first selectman in North Canaan. Bunce won by two votes.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — About 100 residents attended North Canaan’s Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night — with more than 40 joining remotely and roughly 60 filling the meeting room — marking Jesse Bunce’s first such meeting since being elected first selectman.

Bunce, who took office from Brian Ohler following last month’s close election, acknowledged that the transition has included some early bumps and thanked town officials and staff for their work during a period he said has not been without challenges. “I’d like to thank Brian for all the efforts that he’s put in in this transition,” Bunce said at the meeting. “This process has not been perfect. We are working through it all.”

Among the challenges cited in recent weeks was a disruption in town communications after Bunce was unable to gain access to the town’s official government Facebook page during the transition. Ohler said technical issues prevented him from transferring administrative control of the page– and it was deleted. A new Facebook page was launched on Dec. 10, which has about 350 followers.

Ohler, who was seated beside Bunce at the meeting, continues to serve as a selectman. Bunce said newly elected officials have been settling into their roles and highlighted several town employees for their work during the transition. He thanked Krysti Segalla, the incoming town clerk, noting that her office has seen significant turnover in recent months.

“She’s been working really hard on her certifications and updating her office and cleaning up things,” Bunce said. “There’s been a lot of people in and out of that office over the last six or seven months, so there’s lots of loose ends. She’s doing a great job.”

Segalla will assume the role of town clerk on Jan. 6, having been elected to the position in November. She is currently serving as assistant town clerk under Jean Jacquier, whose term ends Jan. 5.

Bunce also praised Tax Collector Rebecca Mochak, saying residents have taken note of her professionalism, and Treasurer Melanie Neely for her efforts to build the framework needed to pursue additional grants for the town. He thanked Teri Aitken and Christian Allyn for helping during the transition period. Ohler later addressed attendees and offered public support for Bunce.

“It’s great to see everyone,” Ohler said. “I think we all need to commend Jesse on his first month taking over the reins of this town.”

Ohler acknowledged that political transitions can be difficult but said the board’s shared goal remains unchanged.

“The common denominator is we just want what is best for the town, and that’s it,” Ohler said. “It’s pretty black and white.”

He urged residents to focus on constructive dialogue and move past divisive or unproductive commentary. Ohler pledged his support for Bunce.

“You have my assurance. I will give you my full support when it is of benefit to the town,” he said. “We can have hard conversations. It will be professional. It will be based on substance, not rhetoric.”

Newly elected Selectman Melissa Pinardi, attending her first meeting since taking office, also addressed residents and reflected on her first month in the role.

“I’m honored to have been elected for the next two years,” Pinardi said. “I’m really excited to see what we all can do together.”

She thanked both Bunce and Ohler for their guidance as she learns the responsibilities of the position and echoed calls for a collaborative and forward-looking approach.

Latest News

Jean Jacquier returns to Town Hall to finish term as town clerk

North Canaan Town Hall.
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — After months away from Town Hall amid what she described as a “toxic” work environment, North Canaan Town Clerk Jean Jacquier has returned to the clerk’s office to complete the remainder of her term, which by law runs through Jan. 5 following her victory in the 2023 election.

Asked whether she felt comfortable being back, she was clear. “I certainly am,” Jacquier said. “I have nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of.”

Keep ReadingShow less

School lunch prices to rise at select District No. 1 schools

School lunch prices to rise at select District No. 1 schools

Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where the price of school lunch will increase to $4.00 beginning Jan. 5.

Nathan Miller

FALLS VILLAGE -- School lunch prices will increase at select schools in Regional School District No. 1 beginning Jan. 5, 2026, following a deficit in the district’s food service account and rising food costs tied to federal meal compliance requirements.

District officials announced the changes in a letter to families dated Monday, Dec. 15, signed by Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley and Business Manager Samuel J. Herrick

Keep ReadingShow less

North Canaan Santa Chase 5K draws festive crowd

North Canaan Santa Chase 5K draws festive crowd

Runners line up at the starting line alongside Santa before the start of the 5th Annual North Canaan Santa Chase 5K on Saturday, Dec. 13.

By John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — Forty-eight runners braved frigid temperatures to participate in the 5th Annual North Canaan Santa Chase 5K Road Race on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Michael Mills, 45, of Goshen, led the pack with a time of 19 minutes, 15-seconds, averaging a 6:12-per-mile pace. Mills won the race for the third time and said he stays in shape by running with his daughter, a freshman at Lakeview High School in Litchfield.

Keep ReadingShow less

Regional trash authority awarded $350,000 grant to expand operations

Regional trash authority awarded $350,000 grant to expand operations

The Torrington Transfer Station, where the Northwest Resource Recovery Authority plans to expand operations using a $350,000 state grant.

By Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Northwest Resource Recovery Authority, a public entity formed this year to preserve municipal control over trash and recycling services in northwest Connecticut, has been awarded $350,000 in grant funds to develop and expand its operations.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection via its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. It is intended to help the NRRA establish operations at the Torrington Transfer Station as well as support regional education, transportation, hauler registration and partnerships with other authorities.

Keep ReadingShow less