NORTH CANAAN — About 100 residents attended North Canaan’s Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night — with more than 40 joining remotely and roughly 60 filling the meeting room — marking Jesse Bunce’s first such meeting since being elected first selectman.

Bunce, who took office from Brian Ohler following last month’s close election, acknowledged that the transition has included some early bumps and thanked town officials and staff for their work during a period he said has not been without challenges. “I’d like to thank Brian for all the efforts that he’s put in in this transition,” Bunce said at the meeting. “This process has not been perfect. We are working through it all.”

Among the challenges cited in recent weeks was a disruption in town communications after Bunce was unable to gain access to the town’s official government Facebook page during the transition. Ohler said technical issues prevented him from transferring administrative control of the page– and it was deleted. A new Facebook page was launched on Dec. 10, which has about 350 followers.

Ohler, who was seated beside Bunce at the meeting, continues to serve as a selectman. Bunce said newly elected officials have been settling into their roles and highlighted several town employees for their work during the transition. He thanked Krysti Segalla, the incoming town clerk, noting that her office has seen significant turnover in recent months.

“She’s been working really hard on her certifications and updating her office and cleaning up things,” Bunce said. “There’s been a lot of people in and out of that office over the last six or seven months, so there’s lots of loose ends. She’s doing a great job.”

Segalla will assume the role of town clerk on Jan. 6, having been elected to the position in November. She is currently serving as assistant town clerk under Jean Jacquier, whose term ends Jan. 5.

Bunce also praised Tax Collector Rebecca Mochak, saying residents have taken note of her professionalism, and Treasurer Melanie Neely for her efforts to build the framework needed to pursue additional grants for the town. He thanked Teri Aitken and Christian Allyn for helping during the transition period. Ohler later addressed attendees and offered public support for Bunce.

“It’s great to see everyone,” Ohler said. “I think we all need to commend Jesse on his first month taking over the reins of this town.”

Ohler acknowledged that political transitions can be difficult but said the board’s shared goal remains unchanged.

“The common denominator is we just want what is best for the town, and that’s it,” Ohler said. “It’s pretty black and white.”

He urged residents to focus on constructive dialogue and move past divisive or unproductive commentary. Ohler pledged his support for Bunce.

“You have my assurance. I will give you my full support when it is of benefit to the town,” he said. “We can have hard conversations. It will be professional. It will be based on substance, not rhetoric.”

Newly elected Selectman Melissa Pinardi, attending her first meeting since taking office, also addressed residents and reflected on her first month in the role.

“I’m honored to have been elected for the next two years,” Pinardi said. “I’m really excited to see what we all can do together.”

She thanked both Bunce and Ohler for their guidance as she learns the responsibilities of the position and echoed calls for a collaborative and forward-looking approach.