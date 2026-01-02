Year in review: Mountaineers thrived in 2025

FALLS VILLAGE — From breakthrough victories to record-shattering feats, the past year brimmed with moments that Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletes will never forget.

From the onset of 2025, school sports were off to a good start. The boys basketball team entered the year riding high after winning the Berkshire League/Connecticut Technical Conference Holiday Tournament championship on Dec. 30, 2024.

Basketball games were well attended last winter thanks in part to the return of the Mountaineer cheerleaders. The squad performed halftime shows and coordinated themes for the audience, such as Hawaiian night.

“We made the themes really pop off,” said cheer captain Taylor Terwilliger.

The Mountaineer cheer squad amps up team spirit in front of a pink-themed student section during rivalry night against Lakeview High School on Feb. 5. Photo by Riley Klein

The birth of a new Berkshire League rivalry emerged between HVRHS and the newly created Lakeview High School. The bleachers were packed when the girls and boys teams faced off back-to-back in Falls Village Feb. 5. HVRHS won the girls game 59-43, but Lakeview won the boys game 71-60.

At the end of the basketball season, Daniela Brennan was chosen to receive the Berkshire League’s Edward B. Kolakoski Sportsmanship Award.

The Housatonic co-op hockey team played its final game last winter. After the season, the co-op disbanded and this year HVRHS players are in a new co-op hosted by New Milford High School.

The baseball dugout had a good time heckling former Mountaineers during the HVRHS varsity vs. alumni baseball game in May. Photo by Riley Klein

Players took to the diamonds come springtime for baseball and softball. In addition to high school teams, the Region One Middle School Mountaineers fielded teams for both sports.

Varsity baseball went on to earn a state tournament bid as the 21 seed. The boys played 12 seed Haddam-Killingworth High School in the first round and remained tied until a final inning walk-off win for HK.

Varsity girls lacrosse had a stellar season on the field and made it to the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference championship game. They ran into top-ranked Watertown High School and after a back-and-forth battle, Watertown won 6-4.

The varsity lacrosse team poses with the runner-up trophy following the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference championship game against Watertown High School. Photo by Riley Klein

Track and field athletes made waves last season, breaking several school records and taking home 10 gold medals at the Berkshire League finals and festival. Sixteen Mountaineers represented HVRHS at the Class S state meet in New Britain and five went on to qualify for the State Open meet: Anthony Labbadia, Mia Dodge, Kyle McCarron, Gabi Titone and Ryan Segalla.

Labbadia’s performance in the triple jump earned him a spot at the New England track and field championships. His best distance of 44 feet and one inch stood for ninth place in New England and set the new HVRHS record. The previous school record of 43 feet eight inches was set by Don Hurlbutt in 1967.

Anthony Labbadia set a new HVRHS record with a 44-foot one-inch triple jump June 14. The distance earned him 9th place at the New England track and field championship, which this year was held in New Britain, Conn. Photo by Riley Klein

Athletics continued into the summer with the Housy Hoops teams at the Torrington Summer Basketball League and the Housy Juniors in the Babe Ruth League summer baseball program. The girls basketball team became TSBL runners up after making it to the championship game against Lewis Mills.

When school started up in late August, fall sports swung into action beginning with varsity golf. Jonas Johnson went on to win the longest drive award at the Berkshire League golf all-star tournament Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Georgie Clayton, left, celebrates with Ava Segalla after a goal in the 2025 season. Photo by Riley Klein

Girls and boys soccer teams had historic seasons on the field and both qualified for the postseason tournaments.

The boys soccer team defeated Shepaug Valley High School for the first time in five years. The 1-0 win came in the Berkshire League tournament semifinals.

On the girls team, Ava Segalla set the new school scoring record with a total of 134 varsity goals. She surpassed the previous record of 120, which was set by her sister Sydney Segalla in 2021.

“Having scouts for the first time was definitely a very rewarding experience,” Segalla said. “It was exciting to see my hard work paying off.” Segalla committed to play Division I soccer at Sacred Heart University.

Girls soccer made a deep run in the Class S tournament, concluding with a showdown against Morgan High School in the semifinals. Morgan went on to become Class S champions.

Captain Gustavo Portillo celebrates with his teammates after a goal in soccer. Photo by Riley Klein

HVRHS had three cross country runners medal at the BL championship Oct. 16. Olivia Brooks placed 11th, Hannah Johnson placed 17th and Finn Malone placed 18th.

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic’s co-op football team was led in large part by the Mountaineers with eight seniors on the team. The team faced a top-heavy schedule and started the season 1-4. But they stayed disciplined and battled back to a 5-5 finish, concluding with a 34-0 shutout win in the Turkey Bowl.

Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic football captain Wes Allyn, left, and QB Trevor Campbell after the end of the 2025 season. Photo by Riley Klein

“Out of the four years I’ve been playing, undefeated on Thanksgiving. No one will ever take that away from me,” said GNH captain Wes Allyn after the win.

Winter sports returned in December beginning with basketball. The girls team has a lot of young talent in new freshmen, and the boys team features a senior-heavy roster.

“I’m feeling very optimistic,” said senior captain Victoria Brooks. “Our strength is definitely going to be our dedication this year.”