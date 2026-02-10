Cornwall honors former slave and war hero

black history month

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway presents the proclamation declaring Feb. 8 Robin Starr Day in Cornwall.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Nearly 245 years a er he purchased his freedom, Robin Starr — a formerly enslaved Revolutionary War veteran— was officially recognized last week when the Town of Cornwall proclaimed Feb. 8 as Robin Starr Day.

Starr, who served in the Revolutionary War, is the subject of a research project undertaken by the7th-grade class of Cornwall Consolidated School. He was a veteran of many battles, including the Battle of Stony Point and the Battle of Yorktown, and he was a recipient of the Badge of Military Merit (an early version of the Purple Heart).

Pippa Cavalier, a 7th grader at CCS, explained Starr earned the medal “for being wounded twice in battle. And he was also the first Black soldier to get that award. ”On Feb. 8, 1781, Starr became a free man by purchasing his freedom. He later owned land in Cornwall and Sharon, as verified by census data and meeting minutes discovered through student research in conjunction with the Cornwall Historical Society.

Nearly 245 years later, First Selectman Gordon Ridgway prepared a proclamation declaring Feb. 8, 2026, as Robin Starr Day. The proclamation was presented to the 7th graders on Feb. 5. As part of the 250th anniversary of the Revolution, Cornwall was compiling a list of local veterans. Starr was not previously on the list, but because of the student research he has since been added.

“You’ve led us to learn a lot about this story,” Ridgway said to the class, praising the efforts of the students.


First Selectman Gordon Ridgway learns from 7th graders at Cornwall Consolidated School about the story of Robin Starr, a man who bought his freedom after serving in the Revolutionary War.Riley Klein

The idea to research Starr came when the students spoke with John Mills, president of the Alex Breanne Corporation in West Hartford, whose company researches formerly enslaved peoples and brings their stories to light.

“The timing of this worked well,” said Will Vincent, history teacher at CCS. He pointed out that Starr’s Feb. 8 payment to buy his freedom coincides with Black History Month. “It all ties together.”

A presentation on Starr’s life and legacy will be given by the students at Troutbeck Symposium this spring. There, they will show informational posters about Starr’s life, a three-dimensional model of his land near the Housatonic River, a depiction of the uniform he likely wore serving in the 2nd and 7th Regiments, his family tree and other visual cues to bring his story to life.

Cavalier noted that Starr does not have a gravestone in town, but some of his descendants are buried in Calhoun Cemetery. “So, we decided to get him an honorary gravestone in Calhoun Cemetery.”

The students plan to deliver a full address to the community at the Memorial Day ceremony in May.

Salisbury celebrates 100th Jumpfest

Salisbury celebrates 100th Jumpfest

Kaelan Mullen-Leathem jumps in the Salisbury Invitational.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Salisbury Winter Sports Association kicked off its centennial celebration Friday evening, Feb. 6, in classic festive style as temperate weather – alongside roaring bonfires and ample libations – kept Jumpfest-goers comfy as skiers flew, fireworks boomed and human dog sledders, well, did what human dog sledders do.

Before the truly hyperborean conditions of Saturday and Sunday set in, Friday night brought the crowds – enough that both the vast SWSA parking lot, and overflow, were completely full by 6:45 p.m.

Salisbury ski jumpers put on show for students

Salisbury ski jumpers put on show for students

Gus Tripler prepares to jump from the new 36-meter jump.

Margaret Banker

SALISBURY - With the Winter Olympics just weeks away, Olympic dreams felt a little closer to home for Salisbury Central School students on Feb. 4, when student ski jumpers from the Salisbury Winter Sports Association put on a live demonstration at the Satre Hill Ski Jumping Complex for more than 300 classmates and teachers.

With screams of delight, student-athletes soared through the air, showcasing years of training and focus for an audience of their peers. The atmosphere was electric as the jumpers soaked up the attention like local celebrities.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

