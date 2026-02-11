real estate

Goshen home prices hold steady

A 12-acre lakefront home at 430 Milton Road, which sold for $2.69 million, was the most expensive property sold in Goshen outside Woodridge Lake in the past 10 years. The 5,000-square-foot house features two ponds, an in-ground pool with an infinity waterfall and three fireplaces.

Christine Bates

GOSHEN —Single-family home prices in Goshen were largely flat year over year.

The 12-month median home price for 2025 was $645,000, based on 36 sales, only slightly above the 2024 median of $642,500, which reflected 46 transactions.
December activity included six single-family home transfers, two of which closed above $1 million, neither located in the Woodridge Lake area.

While median prices showed little movement, the average price per square foot increased to $315 in 2025, a 13.7% rise compared with 2024.
Inventory remains constrained.

December Transactions

110 Bentley Circle — 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1999 sold by Donald Calkins Jr. to Rodney Zander for $150,000.

430 Milton Road — 7 bedroom/7 full bath/2 half bath home built in 1930 with two parcels of land sold by Robert Siegel Dynasty Trust to Daniel Kahn for $2,690,000.

15 Tyler Lake Heights — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on .21 acres built in 1953 sold by Launa Goslee to Andy and Kristy Santiago for $450,000.

109 East Street North — 4 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Estate of Concetta Kincaid to Vivian and Matthew Hall for $760,000.

455 Milton Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 2.57 acre sold by Andrew Roraback to 455 Milton Parking LLC for $1,650,000.

127 School House Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.3 acres sold by Keith and Annette Tillman to Michael and Meghan Bennett for $340,000.

* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between Dec. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Latest News

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

There are artists who make objects, and then there are artists who alter the way we move through the world. Tim Prentice belonged to the latter. The kinetic sculptor, architect and longtime Cornwall resident died in November 2025 at age 95, leaving a legacy of what he called “toys for the wind,” work that did not simply occupy space but activated it, inviting viewers to slow down, look longer and feel more deeply the invisible forces that shape daily life.

Prentice received a master’s degree from the Yale School of Art and Architecture in 1960, where he studied with German-born American artist and educator Josef Albers, taking his course once as an undergraduate and again in graduate school.In “The Air Made Visible,” a 2024 short film by the Vision & Art Project produced by the American Macular Degeneration Fund, a nonprofit organization that documents artists working with vision loss, Prentice spoke of his admiration for Albers’ discipline and his ability to strip away everything but color. He recalled thinking, “If I could do that same thing with motion, I’d have a chance of finding a new form.”

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens at home in front of one of Plagens’s paintings.

He taught me jazz, I taught him Mozart.
Laurie Fendrich

For more than four decades, artists Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens have built a life together sustained by a shared devotion to painting, writing, teaching, looking, and endless talking about art, about culture, about the world. Their story began in a critique room.

“I came to the Art Institute of Chicago as a visiting instructor doing critiques when Laurie was an MFA candidate,” Plagens recalled.

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Hyalite Builders is leading the structural rehabilitation of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Provided

For homeowners overwhelmed by juggling designers, architects and contractors, a new Salisbury-based collaboration is offering a one-team approach from concept to construction. Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio, based in Salisbury, has joined forces with Charles Matz Architect, led by Charles Matz, AIA RIBA, and Hyalite Builders, led by Matt Soleau. The alliance introduces an integrated design-build model that aims to streamline the sometimes-fragmented process of home renovation and new construction.

“The whole thing is based on integrated services,” said Marcelo, founder of Casa Marcelo. “Normally when clients come to us, they are coming to us for design. But there’s also some architecture and construction that needs to happen eventually. So, I thought, why don’t we just partner with people that we know we can work well with together?”

