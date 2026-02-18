real estate

North Canaan home prices up 16%

Situated on a hill overlooking the Housatonic River, 21 Park Avenue sold for $425,000 in late 2025.

Christine Bates

NORTH CANAAN — North Canaan’s housing market posted strong gains in 2025, with both home prices and sales activity rising sharply over the previous year.

The median price of a single-family home increased 16% to $340,000, up from $292,250 in 2024.

Sales volume also saw a significant jump last year. A total of 29 homes sold in 2025 — nearly triple the 10 transactions recorded the year before — marking one of the biggest increases in activity among Northwest Corner towns.

Despite the rise in prices, North Canaan remains the most affordable housing market in the region. The town’s $340,000 median is less than half that of neighboring Salisbury, where the 2025 median reached $825,000. It is also well below Sharon ($702,500), Cornwall ($750,000), Falls Village ($657,500) and Kent ($577,000).

Transactions

76 Prospect Street — 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold by the Estate of Nancy Brennerto Denise Bergenty for $310,000.

21 Park Avenue — 4 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Robert Hewins Jr. to Shane Helminiak for $425,000.

12 Barlow Street — 5 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1877 sold by Elaine Patton Executor to First Dream Property LLC for $200,000.

68 East Main Street — 3 bedroom/1.5 house and 2 bedroom/1 bath house sold by Ayn Nast Executor to Jessica Kain for $403,000.

116 Allyndale Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 0.64 acres sold by Morick LLC to Patrick Kennedy for $175,000.

17 Clayton Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 2005 sold by Stephen Polluck to Brandon Wilfore for $426,600.

338 Salisbury Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1940 sold by Matthew Cavanaugh to Caitlin Alexson for $280,000.

46 Old Turnpike North — 3bedroom/2 bath log home on 7 acres sold by Sandra Gessford to Timothy Deming for $450,500.

25 Granite Avenue — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Gary Rovelto to Greg Karcheski for $200,000.

123 Lower Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by SoundviewModern Investments LLC to Jacob Tarsia for $385,000.

* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025, provided by North Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Latest News

Kent P&Z closes High Watch hearing, continues deliberations

Kent Town Hall, where the Planning and Zoning Commission closed a public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s permit modification request on Feb. 12

Leila Hawken

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12 closed a long-running public hearing on High Watch Recovery Center’s application to modify its special permit and will continue deliberations at its March meeting.

The application seeks to amend several conditions attached to the addiction treatment facility’s original 2019 permit. High Watch CEO Andrew Roberts, who first presented the proposal to P&Z in November, said the changes are intended to address issues stemming from what he described during last week's hearing as “clumsily written conditions.”

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

