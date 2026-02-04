Sharon real estate sales in December

real estate

Situated at the front of a cleared 5-acre parcel, 351 Gay Street, a cottage built in 1925 with a first-floor bedroom, sold for $381,000.

SHARON — Single-family homes in Sharon posted a 12-month median sale price of $710,000 at the end of 2025, a 24.3% increase over the 2024 median, reflecting steadily rising prices throughout the year.

Home sales dipped slightly, with 35 single-family homes sold in 2025, compared with 40 sales in 2024.

As of the end of January, 11 homes were on the market in Sharon. Only two were listed below the current median price of $710,000, while eight were priced above $1 million.

Furnished summer rentals are also beginning to appear, with asking prices ranging from $8,600 to $25,000.

Transactions

Bartram Road — 4 bedroom/1 bath cottage on 0.29 acres sold by Keith Korman to Ethan and Carly Coutu for $290,000.

351 Gay Street — 1 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1925 on 5 acres sold by Karl Golden Jr. to Cathleen Blood and Jeffrey Bardos for $381,000.

11 Williams Road — 4 bedroom/2 full bath/2 half bath home on 12.5 acres sold by Andrew and Susan Dalsimer to Thomas Conley Rollins Jr. for $850,000.

9 Vanishing Brook — 3 bedroom/3 bath Cape built in 1989 on 4.56 acres sold by Garrett Thelander to Jessica and Joseph Kelly for $1,008,000.

East Street — 25.8 acres of land sold by John Montgomery Lynch Trustee of John Montgomery Lynch Revocable Trust to Mark Giaconia and Zoraida Vazquez for $325,000.

135 Sharon Mountain Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath house plus a studio on 1.72 acres sold by James Turk to Priscilla Newman for $1,007,500.

Route 7 — 9.7 acres of land sold by Peter Hechenbleikner, Bertha Glawischnig, Caroline Cleaver and Paul Hechenbleikner to Joel and Therasa Meisel for $80,000.

89 South Main Street — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 5.37 acres by Edward and Laurel Powers to Maureen Dore for $1,400,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market data from Infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Antonio Alcalá

Provided

As part of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission’s campaign to celebrate the Norfolk Post Office and the three women who run it — Postmaster Michelle Veronesi and mother-and-daughter postal clerks Kathy Bascetta and Jenna Brown — the EDC has invited USPS art director and stamp designer Antonio Alcalá for a visit.

Postage stamps designed by Antonio Alcalá.Provided

Sarah Davis Hughes demonstrates Colorways, a visualization tool she developed that maps musical notes to colors by aligning the circle of fifths with the color wheel.
Artist Sarah Davis Hughes had always loved music, but after winning an accordion from the New England Accordion Connection and Museum in Canaan, that love became a musical journey, ultimately leading to her book “The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths.”

Hughes explained that the idea for the book came after studying with Paul Ramunni of the Accordion Connection for a year. “He introduced a piece of music that I knew well by ear but had never seen written down.” Upon seeing the music, Hughes described a sense of blindness. “The chords looked like thorny blueberry bushes on the page,” she said.

performances