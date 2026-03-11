Kent home prices climb in 2026

KENT — The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Kent increased to $607,500 for the period ending Feb. 28, 2026.

The figure marks a 28% increase from the $475,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending February 2025, and up from $483,000 for the comparable 12-month period ending February 2024.

The unit sales of single-family homes in Kent on a 12-month rolling basis remained within their historic range.

A total of 28 single-family homes were sold in the 12 months ending Feb. 28, 2026, compared with 29 sales in the period ending Feb. 28, 2025, and 32 sales for the 12 months ending Feb. 29, 2024. Historically, annual sales of single-family homes in Kent typically range between 25 and 35 transactions.

Inventory of all homes remains limited. As of early March, there were seven single-family homes on the market. Of those, four were listed above $1 million with only one residential property listed below the current $607,000 median price. No residential condos are listed for sale. Six parcels of land are listed on the MLS ranging from $340,000 to $590,000. Summer furnished rentals are now hitting the market for $6,500 to $30,000 per month.

Condo prices also appreciated over the past year.

The 12-month trailing. median price for a condo in Kent increased to $439,000 for the period ending February 28, 2026 — its highest point in 20 years. This peak marks a $100,000 increase from the $ $349,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending Feb. 28, 2025, and from $289,000 for the comparable period ending Feb. 28, 2024.

The sale of condos accelerated during this same period with a total of nine units sold in the 12 months ending Feb. 28, 2026, compared with only three sales in the period ending Feb. 28, 2025, and four sales for the 12 months ending Feb. 29, 2024

February Transfers

13 Cobble Heights Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath new Tudor style home on 8.14 acres sold by Otto Penzler to Tian and Peter Gao for $1,375,000.

16 Stone Fences Lane – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Cape on 2.77 acres sold by Virginia and James Blackketer to Frank DiNapoli for $625,000.

January Transfers

80 North Main Street, Unit B5UA4 – 2 bedroom/2 bath condo built in 1974 sold by Susan Forbes Markowitz to Richard and Leslie Lillien Levy for $423,000.

25 North Main Street, Unit U4- Commercial Condo sold by 25 North Main Street LLC to Pathway Performance Group LLC for $220,000.

Kenmont Road – 63.5 acres including 20.5 acres of vacant residential land and 43 acres of forest sold by Kenmont Kenwood LLC to Rachel Fitch LLC for $1,200,000.

349 Kent Road -3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1930on 9.3 acres sold by Deborah Ann Executor of Estate of Willam Blank to Christopher and Lynn Harrington.

December Transfers

311 Kent Road – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1947 sold by Virginia and Pierfillipoto Lauren Dipaolo for $577,000.

39 Treasure Hill Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1979 on 24.9 acres sold by Claire Irving to Michael and Shannon Anderson for $1,133,000.

441 Seager Mountain Road - 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch sold by Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae to Daniel Powers for $425,500.

November Transfers

18 Mountain View – 3 bedroom/2 bath Cape on 1.59 acres sold by Todd and Sharon Cipolla to Edgard Roberto Puente and Gabriela De La Olivia for $515,000.

30 Studio Hill Circle – 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 1989 sold by David and Deborah Bain to Michael Lynch Trustee 30 Studio Hill Revocable Trust for $1,055,000.

80 North Main Street, Unit #B1UA1 -2 bedroom/2 bath Condo sold by Martin and Kathleeen Lindenmayer to Zeng Lingbo for $400,000.

3 Chase Hill – 2 bedroom/1 bath Cape of 780 square feet sold by Natalie Reid to Ryan and Mary Heacox for $265,000.

80 North Main Street, Unit U10 – 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Condo sold by Susanne Edgerly to Nancy Macklin for $440,000.

80 North Main Street, Unit B4UA1 – 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo sold by David Sturges to David Cashner and Christopher Jordan for $280,000.

80 North Main Street, Unit U06 – 3 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Julia Sanmartini Trustee Julia Samartini Trust to Susan Forbes Markowitz for $545,000.

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded between November 1, 2026, and February, 2026, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.