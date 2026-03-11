concerts

The Mozarts you don’t know at the Mahaiwe

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Provided

For centuries, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has overshadowed nearly everyone in classical music, including the talented musicians in his own family: his father Leopold, his sister Maria Anna Mozart and his son Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart who were all prolific composers and musicians in their own right.

On March 15, Great Barrington’s Mahaiwe Theater will explore the legacy of Mozart with its “Meet the Mozarts” concert. It’s mostly Amadeus — a quartet will perform the maestro’s “Piano Trio in B-flat, KV 502” and “Quartet in G minor, KV 478” — but the evening will feature works from both the elder and younger Mozarts.

“The story of Mozart is forever an enigma,” said Close Encounters with Music’s artistic director Yehuda Hanani. “It’s really a mystery. How did a man who, as a child, dazzled the royals of Europe end up in an unmarked grave?”

Leopold Mozart is best known for writing a foundational textbook on playing the violin. His catalog included church music, opera dances and symphonies, though much of it has been lost over time. Amadeus was his seventh child, and he served as the boy’s primary music teacher after the toddler began imitating the piano lessons taken by his older sister.

“Mozart’s father really made him what he was,” Hanani said. “He was a devoted pedagogue. He drilled him, and he corrected his early pieces. And then, of course, he was a great promoter. He created the legend.”

Mozart’s son, Franz Xaver Wolfgang, was born just four months before his famous father’s death. His musical education included lessons connected to such figures as Joseph Haydn and Antonio Salieri, and he socialized with contemporaries such as Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann. He was a renowned composer in his own right, “and he probably would have been much more acknowledged and known if not for his misfortune of being the son of a great genius,” Hanani added. Wolfgang would often perform his father’s work alongside his own. As his tombstone notes, “May the name of his father be his epitaph, as his veneration for him was the essence of his life.”

The Mahaiwe’s concert will feature a fourth Mozart: AI Mozart. “We are living in a very revolutionary technological, artistic, cultural time with AI, and it’s creating some kind of cultural crisis,” Hanani said. “So, we’re doing something a little whimsical, a little naughty and a little serious at the same time.” The three-minute piece uses Mozart’s existing oeuvre to create a composite work.

Hanani has mixed feelings. “If you compare [AI Mozart] to Leopold and Wolfgang Mozart, it’s not so bad. But next to the real Mozart, it’s full of clichés and platitudes, and it’s really drawing on something that was already there… There’s no spark in it.”

For more information and tickets, visit Mahaiwe.org

Alfred Lyon Ivry

SALISBURY — Alfred Lyon Ivry, a long-time resident of Salisbury, and son of Belle (Malamud) and Morris Ivry, died in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Feb. 12 at the age of 91, surrounded by family members. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he was a graduate ofAbraham Lincoln High School and Brooklyn College, where he earned a B.A. in English literature and Philosophy and served as drama critic for the school paper.

Alfred earned a PhD in Medieval Jewish Philosophy from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1963 and in 1971 was awarded a D. Phil in Medieval Islamic Philosophy from Oxford University, Linacre College.

Alice Gustafson

LAKEVILLE — Alice Gustafson (née Luchs), 106, of Lakeville, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born in Chicago on Dec. 15, 1919, Alice was raised between New York City, Florida and Lime Rock, where she graduated from Salisbury High School in 1937.

Alice’s career spanned roles at Conover-Mast Publications in New York City, The Lakeville Journal, the Interlaken Inn, and as a secretary to the past president of Smith College. In 1948, she married Herbert “Captain Gus” Gustafson at Trinity Church in Lime Rock.

Larry Power

LAKEVILLE — Larry Power passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026.

Larry was born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1939.

Keep ReadingShow less
Carol Hoffman Matzke

KENT — Carol L. Hoffman Matzke passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 22, 2026.

She was a beloved mother and stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member, and friend.Her presence will be deeply missed. She had a beautiful way of loving, accepting, and supporting all the many members of her vast family, and of welcoming others into her family circle. She was intelligent and well-informed about history and current events, and she took a genuine interest in knowing and understanding everyone she met, from friends and family right down to the stranger who stood next to her in line at the grocery store. Kind and generous, her family and friends knew that she would do anything in her power to help and support them.

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

As we reflect on the first year of our mom’s passing we can be grateful to God for having the best mother and grandmother of all.

We miss you every day and still struggle with your loss.

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

From left, is First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, Dick Sears and CVFD Chief Will Russ signed the contract for two new fire trucks March 3.

Provided

CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.

The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Keep ReadingShow less
fire department
