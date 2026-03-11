performances

Berkshire Waldorf School updates “Little Women”

Students at Berkshire Waldorf High School rehearse for the performances of “Little Women” March 13-15 at The Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge.

Mike Cobb

The Berkshire Waldorf High School presents “Little Women” by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, at The Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Director Kendell Shaffer has taught screenwriting for the Writers Guild Foundation High School Screenwriting Workshops. About the choice of play, Shaffer said,

“The idea of ‘Little Women’ came from our senior girls who wanted a play with a heavy female cast after doing ‘The Outsiders’ last year. Kate Hamill’s adaptation is spunky, funny, with a contemporary feminist slant that transcends Louisa May Alcott’s ideas to today’s audience.”

Students learning “fight” choreography.Mike Cobb

Actor Noelle Bodenstab said, “My role is Hannah. She’s very sassy and a very big contrast from the role I played in ‘The Outsiders’ last year. I feel as though it’s exercising my acting abilities, and I’m really excited to see how it turns out in the play.”

Actor Leo Martinez said, “I am playing Laurie, who is a friend of the Marches and this lonely, rich, sentimental guy who doesn’t really like the traditional idea of a man. His character revolves around his love for Jo, who doesn’t fit into the role of a girl very well, and them growing up together.”

The production features contemporary and original songs performed by the Berkshire Waldorf High School rock band.


Some of the updates to the production involve changing traditional gender roles.Mike Cobb

“Having been a TV producer in L.A. before relocating to the Berkshires, I like to add live music to plays I direct, similar to underscoring a film or TV episode,” said Shaffer. “The music helps guide the emotion and elevates the experience for both the audience and actors. Using contemporary music performed by our school’s rock band updates this classic play.”

“We are fortunate to have so many talented students at the Berkshire Waldorf High School and professional mentors working with the students as costume designer, choreographer, musical director, and vocal coach. The Berkshires are alive with artists, and it’s a gift to work with its seasoned and emerging talent,” Shaffer added.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

For more information, visit berkshiretheatregroup.org.

Alice Gustafson

Alice Gustafson

LAKEVILLE — Alice Gustafson (née Luchs), 106, of Lakeville, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born in Chicago on Dec. 15, 1919, Alice was raised between New York City, Florida and Lime Rock, where she graduated from Salisbury High School in 1937.

Alice’s career spanned roles at Conover-Mast Publications in New York City, The Lakeville Journal, the Interlaken Inn, and as a secretary to the past president of Smith College. In 1948, she married Herbert “Captain Gus” Gustafson at Trinity Church in Lime Rock.

Larry Power

Larry Power

LAKEVILLE — Larry Power passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026.

Larry was born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1939.

Carol Hoffman Matzke

Carol Hoffman Matzke

KENT — Carol L. Hoffman Matzke passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 22, 2026.

She was a beloved mother and stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member, and friend.Her presence will be deeply missed. She had a beautiful way of loving, accepting, and supporting all the many members of her vast family, and of welcoming others into her family circle. She was intelligent and well-informed about history and current events, and she took a genuine interest in knowing and understanding everyone she met, from friends and family right down to the stranger who stood next to her in line at the grocery store. Kind and generous, her family and friends knew that she would do anything in her power to help and support them.

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

As we reflect on the first year of our mom's passing we can be grateful to God for having the best mother and grandmother of all.

We miss you every day and still struggle with your loss.

We miss you every day and still struggle with your loss.

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

From left, is First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, Dick Sears and CVFD Chief Will Russ signed the contract for two new fire trucks March 3.

Provided

CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.

The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

From students to owners at New Milford's award-winning dance studio

From students to owners at New Milford's award-winning dance studio
Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, once both students at FineLine, are now co-owners.
Provided

For Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, the studios at FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford, Connecticut hold a lifetime of memories. Both women grew up there, first as students, then as young teachers. Last September, they became the studio’s new owners.

The studio was founded in 2006 by Broadway veterans Elizabeth Parkinson and Scott Wise. Parkinson, a former principal with the Joffrey Ballet, and Wise, a Tony Award winner for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” built the school on professional-level training paired with a strong sense of community. As they prepared to step back from running the school, they didn’t look far for successors. In September 2025, they handed the studio keys to two dancers who had come up through its ranks.

