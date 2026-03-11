dance

From students to owners at New Milford’s award-winning dance studio

Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, once both students at FineLine, are now co-owners.

For Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, the studios at FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford, Connecticut hold a lifetime of memories. Both women grew up there, first as students, then as young teachers. Last September, they became the studio’s new owners.

The studio was founded in 2006 by Broadway veterans Elizabeth Parkinson and Scott Wise. Parkinson, a former principal with the Joffrey Ballet, and Wise, a Tony Award winner for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” built the school on professional-level training paired with a strong sense of community. As they prepared to step back from running the school, they didn’t look far for successors. In September 2025, they handed the studio keys to two dancers who had come up through its ranks.

“It felt like the natural progression of my career,” Frabizzio said.

Frabizzio joined FineLine as one of its earliest students during her senior year of high school. Not long after graduating, the founders offered her a small class to teach.

“They gave me my first class as I was dabbling in the professional world and auditioning and performing,” she said.

Her career soon took her well beyond New Milford. She performed as an ensemble dancer in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, with the modern dance company Momix, and appeared in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.”

Over time, teaching pulled her back toward the studio. About 10 years ago, after getting married, Frabizzio began gradually taking on administrative responsibilities and helping run the school behind the scenes.

Also a New Milford native, Czerenda began dancing at FineLine as a child and later joined the studio’s pre-professional repertory company, Artists in Motion. By age 15 she was assisting with classes.

Today, Czerenda and Frabizzio share the day-to-day work of running the studio. Their first school year as owners has come with a few surprises.

“It’s been kind of a wild ride,” Frabizzio said, laughing. She welcomed her second child last summer, just as the transition to ownership began.

“I’m so lucky that I have Zoe,” she said. “She’s an amazing partner. She kind of steered the ship and ran the show the first trimester of the year.”

While the leadership is new, the philosophy of the studio remains firmly rooted in what Parkinson and Wise built.

“I’m definitely preserving the technique and the passion that Elizabeth and Scott brought to FineLine,” Frabizzio said.

The founders’ Broadway backgrounds shaped the studio’s approach to training, emphasizing strong technical foundations for dancers of all levels.

“A solid technique is something that anybody would want, regardless of aspirations,” said Frabizzio. “If you want to be a professional or if you want to be a recreational dancer, it’s important to learn the right way.”

FineLine now serves more than 100 students ranging from age 3 through adults. Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, acrobatics and musical theatre, along with vocal performance and drama. The theatre program is led by Robin Frome, who also runs the Sherman Playhouse.

The studio recently received another sign of its local support, earning first place in Litchfield Magazine’s 2026 Readers’ Choice awards.

“We were really excited to come in first place,” Frabizzio said. “It’s so great for the area.”

At the same time, the new owners are mindful of how demanding dance culture can sometimes become.

“What I pulled from the professional world was how toxic it could be,” Frabizzio said. “I just want these kids to feel loved. I want them to feel empowered and to know that they are enough at any ability.”

For the past 15 years, Frabizzio has primarily taught children between the ages of 3 and 10 — often their first introduction to dance.

“I don’t take that role lightly, especially now that I’m a mom,” she said. “I know what those first impressions are and what they mean.”

Her goal is simple: “I want them to walk away with love and joy,” she said. “I want them to be excited to come to class.”

Accessibility is also part of the studio’s mission. This school year, FineLine awarded $23,000 in scholarships to students through an application process supported in part by community performances at the studio.

Looking ahead, FineLine will present its annual spring performance at the end of May, followed by its summer programs in July and August.

For Frabizzio and Czerenda, the studio’s next chapter is less about reinvention than stewardship.

“We’re really trying to preserve what they gave us,” Frabizzio said. “And that’s the love and the joy of dance.”

“Being an educator has been the greatest blessing of my life,” said Czerenda. “To be a safe space, a light of positivity or an outlet for these kids is what makes this experience so special. They teach me how to be a better educator and I like to think I help them become better humans as well as dancers and performers.”

Find out more and sign up for a class at finelinetheatrearts.com

Alfred Lyon Ivry

Alfred Lyon Ivry

SALISBURY — Alfred Lyon Ivry, a long-time resident of Salisbury, and son of Belle (Malamud) and Morris Ivry, died in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Feb. 12 at the age of 91, surrounded by family members. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he was a graduate ofAbraham Lincoln High School and Brooklyn College, where he earned a B.A. in English literature and Philosophy and served as drama critic for the school paper.

Alfred earned a PhD in Medieval Jewish Philosophy from Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1963 and in 1971 was awarded a D. Phil in Medieval Islamic Philosophy from Oxford University, Linacre College.

Alice Gustafson

Alice Gustafson

LAKEVILLE — Alice Gustafson (née Luchs), 106, of Lakeville, Connecticut, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born in Chicago on Dec. 15, 1919, Alice was raised between New York City, Florida and Lime Rock, where she graduated from Salisbury High School in 1937.

Alice’s career spanned roles at Conover-Mast Publications in New York City, The Lakeville Journal, the Interlaken Inn, and as a secretary to the past president of Smith College. In 1948, she married Herbert “Captain Gus” Gustafson at Trinity Church in Lime Rock.

Larry Power

Larry Power

LAKEVILLE — Larry Power passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026.

Larry was born at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City in 1939.

Carol Hoffman Matzke

Carol Hoffman Matzke

KENT — Carol L. Hoffman Matzke passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 22, 2026.

She was a beloved mother and stepmother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member, and friend.Her presence will be deeply missed. She had a beautiful way of loving, accepting, and supporting all the many members of her vast family, and of welcoming others into her family circle. She was intelligent and well-informed about history and current events, and she took a genuine interest in knowing and understanding everyone she met, from friends and family right down to the stranger who stood next to her in line at the grocery store. Kind and generous, her family and friends knew that she would do anything in her power to help and support them.

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

In remembrance: Grace E. Golden

As we reflect on the first year of our mom’s passing we can be grateful to God for having the best mother and grandmother of all.

We miss you every day and still struggle with your loss.

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

From left, is First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, Dick Sears and CVFD Chief Will Russ signed the contract for two new fire trucks March 3.

CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.

The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

