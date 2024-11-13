Swing Dance at American Mural Project
Provided
dance

Swing Dance at American Mural Project

Swing music and dance will take center stage on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the American Mural Project (AMP) in Winsted, Connecticut, as Eight to the Bar brings its energetic mix of 1940s jazz, 1950s jump blues, and Motown to the artsy club atmosphere. Founded in 1975, the band carries a legacy of family swing music, making every performance a lively celebration that’s sure to have attendees on their feet.

Kicking off the night, Nate Evans of Hartford Ballroom will lead a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m., catering to both beginners and seasoned dancers. AMP’s unique space, housed in a renovated mill and home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural, offers three levels for dancing and mingling, along with a cash bar and food from The Colebrook Store. The mural itself, a five-story tribute to American workers, adds an inspiring backdrop to the event’s lively atmosphere.

Founded in 2001, the American Mural Project (AMP) honors American workers through a massive, 3D mural—120 feet long and five stories high—depicting a century of work and dedication. Inspired by Boeing’s 747 plant, artist Ellen Griesedieck created this unique artwork to inspire and involve young people, partnering with schools, nonprofits, and organizations like NASA and Habitat for Humanity. AMP has engaged over 15,000 students nationwide in creating the mural and offers year-round educational programs.

Tickets to Saturday’s event include the dance lesson, and a limited number of balcony seats provide elevated views of the mural and the stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of swing music in one of Connecticut’s most unique art spaces.

Tickets: www.americanmuralproject.org

dance

Latest News

Searching for Bigfoot

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle