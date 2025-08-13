dance

Jacob’s Pillow halts festival after tragic death

Exterior of Ted Shawn Theatre.

Christopher Duggan

On Aug. 1, a dolly carrying staging platforms lost control on the sloped grounds of Jacob’s Pillow, the beloved dance festival in Becket, Massachusetts. In its path was production manager Kat Sirico, age 40, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. The Berkshire District Attorney confirmed it was a tragic accident, with no criminal charges to follow. But such announcements don’t soften the edges of loss, they only mark its arrival.

What began as a weekend pause quickly turned into an announcement of a longer hiatus. By Aug. 5, the Festival’s leadership made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the season. This, they said, was in service to mourning, to remembering, to healing. “Their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many,” said Pamela Tatge, executive and artistic director of Sirico. “Kat was not only a leader but a beloved presence. We owe it to them, and to each other, to take the time to honor that.”

Sirico had returned to Jacob’s Pillow, where they had previously trained, to take on the role of production manager. This year was especially significant, marking the reopening of the newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre after it was destroyed by fire in 2020. The theatre, re-envisioned by the Dutch firm Mecanoo and infused with Indigenous design wisdom and sustainable architecture, had just opened its doors July 6.Sirico played a key role in supporting this next chapter for the organization.

The ripples of this loss will be felt far beyond the Berkshires. Dancers, artists, vendors, audiences are all impacted. But in its statement, the Board spoke not only of grief, but of resolve: to re-emerge with deeper care, with more courage, and with a recommitment to what dance makes possible.

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

