Northwest Corner voters chose continuity in the 2025 municipal election cycle

Lots of lawn signs were seen around North Canaan leading up to the Nov. 4 election.
Christian Murray

Municipal elections across Northwest Connecticut in 2025 largely left the status quo intact, returning longtime local leaders to office and producing few changes at the top of town government.

With the exception of North Canaan, where a two-vote margin decided the first selectman race, incumbents and established officials dominated across the region.

In North Canaan, Democrat Jesse Bunce narrowly defeated Republican Brian Ohler by just two votes. The result, which required a recount, marked the only contested change in first selectman among the Northwest Corner towns. North Canaan also recorded the region’s highest voter turnout, with 53.5% of registered voters casting ballots, ranking 10th statewide.

In Cornwall, voters re-elected Democrat Gordon Ridgway, who ran unopposed for his 18th term as first selectman and has served in office for 34 years. In Salisbury, voters again returned Democratic First Selectman Curtis Rand, also unopposed, electing him to an 11th term and extending a long period of continuity in town leadership.

Falls Village voters re-elected all three members of the Board of Selectmen, keeping cross-endorsed First Selectman Dave Barger (D/R) in office alongside Selectman Chris Kinsella (D) and Selectman Judy Jacobs (R).

In Sharon, voters returned First Selectman Casey Flanagan (D) and re-elected selectmen Lynn Kearcher (D) and John Brett (U), maintaining the town’s existing governing board.

Kent was the only other town to see a change in first selectman, though not through a competitive race. Democrat Eric Epstein was elected first selectman in an uncontested race, succeeding Marty Lindenmayer, who did not seek reelection after being in office for just one term. Kent voters, however, approved a local referendum banning recreational cannabis dispensaries.

Turnout across the Northwest Corner remained high despite the limited number of contested races. Kent recorded 47.7% voter participation, followed by Falls Village at 44.2%. Sharon, Cornwall and Salisbury each posted turnout slightly above the statewide average of about 40%.

Election officials described Election Day as orderly, aided by early voting and new state-issued voting tabulators.

In post-election discussions, however, local registrars raised concerns about the administrative burden of expanded early voting, saying the state’s 14-day mandate was too long and strained small towns’ finances and staffing.

The Boards of Selectmen across the six towns in Region One now consist of 11 Democrats, five Republicans, and two unaffiliated members. Compared with the previous term, Republicans increased their numbers by two, while unaffiliated members declined by two.

