elections

Litchfield County registrars call for changes to early voting

Litchfield County registrars call for changes to early voting

Barbara Crouch, president of the Registrar of Voters Association of Connecticut, addresses the Litchfield chapter at a meeting in Sharon on Nov. 18.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON – Elections are the foundation of a democracy and registrars of voters are the ones tasked with making sure they run smoothly and fairly.

While most voters in Litchfield County are used to seeing them manning the polls, few know the intricacies, attention to detail, and yes, sometimes the frustrations these elected local officials face in carrying out their duties, which are primarily spelled out in the statutes.

During last week’s meeting of the Litchfield County Registrars of Voters of Connecticut, or ROVAC, some of those concerns were aired

Hosted by Sharon registrars, Democrat Marel Rogers and Republican Patricia Chamberlain, the meeting focused on the recent municipal elections.

Barbara Crouch, president of ROVAC, was the guest speaker. She talked about the topic that appeared to be on most minds: early voting.

Registrars had to provide 14 days of early voting for the election. Opinions are split in terms of its success, she said, although there is a push calling on state legislators to shorten the period.

She hopes the legislature will also bring up the issue of tabulators, she told those assembled. Some of the procedures having to be followed are archaic and can be done online, she said, and there are some technical things the association would like to get rid of.

“I heard about the inability to get responses from the Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas’ office,” said Crouch. “It was stressful for her. That office needs more organization. We’re trying to forge a better relationship with her. We should be working together. We want a more collaborative relationship with her. Everyone’s agenda is safe, fair, clear elections.”

Crouch said the association would like to get the number of early voting days reduced to 10 and that they not have to be instituted for primaries.

There were many examples of low turnout during early voting. Crouch said most colleges had no students appear.

The expense to towns was a main objection, with some registrars saying residents have no idea what such a schedule costs.

One meeting attendee said she was thanked for volunteering her time, and that she had to explain that the poll workers were getting paid.

Sherri Gray of Colebrook said her town had the lowest turnout for early voting at 43.Another attendee said it’s not just about cost, but the more days allows for more of a chance for mistakes because the poll workers are tired.

John Morton of Warren shared a letter he sent to his state representative and senator. He did extensive calculations, noting that 194 of the town’s 1,115 registered voters, or 17. 4% of eligible voters, cast their ballots early. The early voting cost the town $7,440, resulting in a per-voter cost of $38.35. Many voters, he said, expressed that 14 days felt excessive.

“Additionally, the state’s upcoming implementation of no-excuse absentee ballots will further expand voting access,” wrote Morton.

“With this new option available in future elections, a shorter early-voting period will continue to provide voters with ample opportunity to cast a ballot while reducing the staffing and financial burden on small towns like ours. We respectfully encourage you to consider revising the early voting requirement to a seven-day period. This provides a full working week of early voting for residents, maintains accessibility, and significantly reduces municipal costs.”

This election was also the first using the new tabulators which are made by ES & S. Examples of problems were given, but most of those present said the kinks were eventually worked out.

“We are elected officials,” said Lisa Amatruda of Woodbury, chairman of the Litchfield County association. “For us this is not a job, it’s a passion.”

elections

Latest News

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Iconic candy shop gets new name, new owner — and a poodle-inspired rebrand

Iconic candy shop gets new name, new owner — and a poodle-inspired rebrand

By any other name, it’s still as sweet. Robin’s Candy in Great Barrington re-branded as Coco’s.

Elise Contarsy

Robin’s Candy, the iconic Main Street candy shop in Great Barrington, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new owner. Now rebranded as Coco’s Candy, the beloved destination continues to offer its signature mix of nostalgic favorites and modern sweets.

The new owner, Elise Contarsy, who purchased the store from founder Robin Helfand in June, said stepping into ownership felt natural after being a customer for more than 15 years. “I was excited about the shopping experience she had built and the possibilities for the shop going forward,” she said.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs will perform at The Center on Main in Falls Village on Nov. 29

Provided

Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”

It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts