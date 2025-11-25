business

Iconic candy shop gets new name, new owner — and a poodle-inspired rebrand

By any other name, it’s still as sweet. Robin’s Candy in Great Barrington re-branded as Coco’s.

Elise Contarsy

Robin’s Candy, the iconic Main Street candy shop in Great Barrington, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new owner. Now rebranded as Coco’s Candy, the beloved destination continues to offer its signature mix of nostalgic favorites and modern sweets.

The new owner, Elise Contarsy, who purchased the store from founder Robin Helfand in June, said stepping into ownership felt natural after being a customer for more than 15 years. “I was excited about the shopping experience she had built and the possibilities for the shop going forward,” she said.

Coco’s Candy is named for Contarsy’s poodle, Uncle Coconut, affectionately called Coco. “He’s the uncle of Sammy and George, our friend’s poodles,” said Contarsy. “We call him Coco for short.”

While the shop has been updated with a fresh look and an evolving assortment of candy, Contarsy said the heart of the experience remains the same. Coco’s will continue its mix of nostalgic treats and contemporary confections, along with the local chocolates and imported licorice that have long made the shop a destination. “Would you be surprised if I said licorice is my favorite candy?” she added.

Holiday shoppers will find plenty to explore this season, from treats offered for a limited-time only and fun-size classics to stocking stuffers available only during the holidays. The store will also be open seven days a week from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 for all your sweet tooth needs.

“Our goal is to continue being a joyful part of the community,” Contarsy said. “Whether it’s your first visit or you’re coming in to check out the new look, we’re excited to welcome you to Coco’s Candy.”

Coco’s Candy is located at 288 Main St. in Great Barrington. Visit www.cocoscandy.co.

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs: three decades of folk, harmony and community

The Joint Chiefs will perform at The Center on Main in Falls Village on Nov. 29

Provided

Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”

It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”

