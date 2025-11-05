Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

A writer himself, Wilson said the project has been a long-time dream.

They chose the name Whistle Pig Books because, “‘Whistle Pig’ is another name for a groundhog or woodchuck. It felt like the perfect mascot for a bookstore because they are such curious creatures. Plus, it is a bit whimsical and a name that makes people smile, and we love that,” Wilson explained.

Almost everything in the store is second-hand, even the books.

“We want books to find new readers and keep circulating, rather than going into a landfill. We find our books everywhere,” Wilson said. They also have a continuous stream of donated books and plenty in storage for the future.

“The front counter was converted from an old bar and is covered in wallpaper that looks like shelves of old books,” Wilson said. “One of our favorite pieces is a table we built out of old dictionaries and encyclopedias.” This table rests beside a cozy armchair, a perfect spot for browsing through books.

At the back of the store there is a carpeted spot with low shelving and books for children.

Wilson and Peterson “hope to host community events and partner with local businesses.” They plan to have author readings and signings and will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, which celebrates and supports local businesses.

“The overwhelming response since opening has been positive and quite frankly heartwarming,” the pair said. “People have come in with stories about their favorite books and authors. Seeing readers of all ages smile as they discover something on our shelves has made every bit of work worthwhile!”

Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit whistlepigbooks.com