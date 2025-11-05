business

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

A writer himself, Wilson said the project has been a long-time dream.

They chose the name Whistle Pig Books because, “‘Whistle Pig’ is another name for a groundhog or woodchuck. It felt like the perfect mascot for a bookstore because they are such curious creatures. Plus, it is a bit whimsical and a name that makes people smile, and we love that,” Wilson explained.

Almost everything in the store is second-hand, even the books.

“We want books to find new readers and keep circulating, rather than going into a landfill. We find our books everywhere,” Wilson said. They also have a continuous stream of donated books and plenty in storage for the future.

“The front counter was converted from an old bar and is covered in wallpaper that looks like shelves of old books,” Wilson said. “One of our favorite pieces is a table we built out of old dictionaries and encyclopedias.” This table rests beside a cozy armchair, a perfect spot for browsing through books.

At the back of the store there is a carpeted spot with low shelving and books for children.

Wilson and Peterson “hope to host community events and partner with local businesses.” They plan to have author readings and signings and will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, which celebrates and supports local businesses.

“The overwhelming response since opening has been positive and quite frankly heartwarming,” the pair said. “People have come in with stories about their favorite books and authors. Seeing readers of all ages smile as they discover something on our shelves has made every bit of work worthwhile!”

Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit whistlepigbooks.com

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, Map 06, Lot 01 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

