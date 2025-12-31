Year in review: Housing, healthcare and conservation take center stage in Sharon

Housing—both its scarcity and the push to diversify options—remained at the center of Sharon’s public discourse throughout the year.

The year began with the Sharon Housing Trust announcing the acquisition of a parcel in the Silver Lake Shores neighborhood to be developed as a new affordable homeownership opportunity. Later in January, in a separate initiative, the trust revealed it had secured a $1 million preliminary funding commitment from the state Department of Housing to advance plans for an affordable housing “campus” on Gay Street.

That commitment was later doubled by the state, allowing the trust to break ground in September on a project that will renovate the long-defunct Community Center—once a Masonic Temple—into four additional affordable units. Those apartments will join six already occupied units in adjacent buildings, creating a unified, 10-unit development. The project cleared its final local hurdle in November, receiving approvals from both the Zoning Commission and the Historic District Commission.

Alongside those efforts, a more contentious proposal dominated Planning and Zoning Commission agendas during the first half of the year. A condominium development proposed near Sharon Hospital drew support from residents who favor a more diverse housing mix, while neighbors raised concerns about potential impacts on property values and quality of life.

The project, proposed by Gold Dog LLC, a private development company, was approved in August following months of heated public hearings. That decision, however, has since been appealed by opponents, ensuring that housing will remain an ongoing issue.

Health

It was a consequential year for Sharon Hospital, marked by major institutional changes, national recognition, and lingering concerns about access to care.

In May, Nuvance Health, the nonprofit operator of Sharon Hospital, announced that it had formalized a merger agreement with Northwell Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the Northeast. The announcement raised concerns among some residents who feared consolidation could lead to reduced services at a facility that serves a region often described as a healthcare desert.

Hospital President Christina McCullough sought to reassure the community, emphasizing that the merger was intended to strengthen—not diminish—local care. “It’s not about cutting resources and cutting services,” she said. “It’s about optimizing what both of those organizations have, ultimately strengthening the access to care for everyone that lives in the community.”

In July, Sharon Hospital was the only Connecticut facility included on a national list of rural hospitals considered vulnerable to potential Medicaid cuts, underscoring the financial pressures facing small hospitals nationwide.

Despite those challenges, the hospital earned national recognition the following month. In August, Sharon Hospital received a national award for excellence in stroke care. Later in the year, it was awarded its sixth consecutive “Five Star” rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, placing it among just 290 hospitals nationwide to receive the distinction.

The year ended on a more uncertain note, however, when the hospital announced it would discontinue its longtime emergency response provider, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, effective Jan. 1. The decision raised fresh concerns among residents about the future of ambulance coverage and emergency medical services in the region.

Nature

Sharon’s connection to its natural environment remained strong throughout 2025, with residents, conservation groups and state officials engaging in efforts to protect local ecosystems and wildlife.

In April, local conservationist and invasive species expert Tom Zetterstrom addressed a packed Town Hall, outlining strategies to protect Sharon’s woodlands from invasive oriental bittersweet. Drawing on both successes and setbacks at the Sharon Land Trust’s Hamlin Preserve, Zetterstrom highlighted the urgency of sustained management and community involvement.

That same month, concerned residents formed the Mudge Pond Association in response to a December 2024 study that warned of imminent threats to the pond from invasive species and polluted runoff. Since its formation, the group has begun piloting protective measures and planning long-term stewardship efforts for the popular lake.

Sharon’s Mudge Pond spans more than 200 acres. Alec Linden

Conservation efforts expanded later in the year when the Sharon Land Trust partnered with the Northeast Wilderness Trust to secure Sharon’s first “Forever Wild” protected land. Announced in late summer, the designation places roughly 700 acres surrounding Sharon Mountain under a permanent conservation easement, safeguarding critical wildlife habitat from development, logging and motorized use.

Wildlife coexistence also drew attention in December, when the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hosted a community roundtable on living alongside black bears. Residents emphasized a “human behavior”-focused approach, advocating for changes in food storage and waste management rather than lethal controls.

Throughout the year, the Sharon Audubon Center remained active with public programs and education initiatives, culminating in its annual December bird count. The event connected local volunteers to a nationwide community-science effort to track winter bird populations.

Citizen scientists look skyward for Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count Photo: Cheri Johnson/Sharon Audubon Center.

Holiday season

The year closed with holiday traditions that underscored Sharon’s sense of community, bringing warmth and light to the darkest days of winter. Annual tree and menorah lightings, held five days apart in mid-December, brought luminance, song and joy to the snow covered Village Green in scenes that were classically Sharon.