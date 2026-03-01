real estate

Sharon median home price rises to $710,000 as inventory tightens

119 Amenia Union Road — A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home built in 1872 on 4.42 acres recently sold for $522,500.

Photo by Christine Bates

SHARON — The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Sharon increased to $710,000 for the period ending Jan. 31, 2026 — its highest point since September 2024 as home values across much of Connecticut continued to edge higher.

The figure marks an increase from the $560,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2025, and from $645,000 for the comparable period ending Jan. 31, 2024. While January and February are typically slow months, the 12-month rolling figure reflects a broader reset.

The sales of single-family homes in Sharon on a 12-month rolling basis remained slightly below its historic range. A total of 38 single-family homes were sold in the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2026, compared with 41 sales in the period ending Jan. 31, 2025, and 41 sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2024. Historically, annual sales of single-family homes in Sharon typically range between 40 and 50 transactions.

Inventory remains limited. At the end of February, there were 11 single-family homes on the market. Of those, nine were listed above $1 million and none were listed below the current $710,000 median price. Nine parcels of land are listed for sale on the MLS ranging from $139,000 to $585,000. Summer furnished rentals are now hitting the market for $8,000 to $25,000 a month.

Transactions

15 Herrick Road - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 2.32 acres sold by Jesus Desantiago and Carol Haug to David and Mary Kathleen Fowler for $2,100,000.

96 Knibloe Hill Road – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 2.05 acres sold by Marcel and Claudia Antonietta Vittoria Saucy to Ruth Godbout for $710,000.

10 Surdan Mountain Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 2.09 acres sold by Nicholas Louis Terzo to Peter Scott Navario and Travis Blakeslee Jones for $615,000.

287 Amenia Union Road – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath cottage built in 1800 sold by Thomas Casey Sunderland and Charlotte Cohen Sunderland to Aiden Bowman and Joshua Metersky for $703,500.

9 Holland Drive -3 bedroom/1.5 bath Cape on 3.05 acres sold by Arthur Hagendorf to Michael and Patricia Collins for $375,000.

119 & 121 Amenia Union Road – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house built in 1872 on 4.42 acres and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath barn on 4.42 acres sold by 32 Railroad LLC to CJMD 2 LLC for $522,500 for each property.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between January 1, 2026, and January 31, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

