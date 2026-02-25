Salisbury home prices retreat from peak; sales remain steady

SALISBURY — The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Salisbury fell to $775,000 for the period ending Jan. 31, 2026 — its lowest point in the past three years — even as home values across much of Connecticut continued to edge higher.

The figure marks a decline from the $945,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2025, and from $892,000 for the comparable period ending Jan. 31, 2024.

Median prices have been trending downward since reaching a historic high of $1,350,000 for the 12-month period ending May 31, 2025. While January and February are typically slow months for publicly listed properties, the 12-month rolling figure reflects a broader reset.

In contrast, median prices statewide — including in neighboring towns such as Sharon and Kent — continued to rise in January.

The number of sales in Salisbury on a 12 month rolling basis remained within its historic range.

A total of 49 single-family homes sold in the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2026, compared with 47 sales in the period ending Jan. 31, 2025, and 55 sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2024. Historically, annual sales of single-family homes in Salisbury typically range between 40 and 50 transactions.

Inventory appears to be ticking up modestly. As of mid-February, there were 17 single-family homes on the market. Of those, nine were listed above $1 million and eight were below that threshold.

Only three properties were listed below the current $775,000 median price.

Local data also show how incomplete online listings can be in reflecting overall activity.

Salisbury’s January transfer records, available through the Town Clerk and published in The Lakeville Journal, show five real estate transactions. Only one — 53 Upland Meadow — was publicly listed.

The remaining transfers were handled privately off market, including the highest-priced sale at 36 Lincoln City Road, the lowest-priced transaction on Farnum Road, a commercial building on Main Street, and an affordable home sold by the Salisbury Housing Trust.

The discrepancy highlights how internet-based market data, which rely largely on MLS-reported sales, can understate actual transaction activity in towns where private, off-market deals remain common.

January transactions

145 Farnum Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath 860 square foot home on 1.03 acres sold by Lala Enterprises LLC to 145 Farnum Road LLC for $227,000.

36 Lincoln City Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.05 acres sold by Belter Properties LLC to Eric and Kathryn Beelitz for $1,175,000.

332 Main Street — Commercial building on 0.33 acres sold by Colonial House & Barn LLC to McBride Builders LLC for $1,000,000.

28 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath newly constructed home sold by Salisbury Housing Trust to Dayana Herrera for $255,000.

53 Upland Meadow Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.83 acres sold by Kevin King and Dejthankon Inprasit to Jennifer Eve Kaplan Trust for $1,017,000.

