Salisbury home prices retreat from peak; sales remain steady

28 Undermountain Road is a newly constructed 3 bedroom/2 bath home built on land owned by the Salisbury Housing Trust. The 1,310-square-foot house cost approximately $500,000 to build and was sold to a qualified buyer for $255,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Salisbury fell to $775,000 for the period ending Jan. 31, 2026 — its lowest point in the past three years — even as home values across much of Connecticut continued to edge higher.

The figure marks a decline from the $945,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2025, and from $892,000 for the comparable period ending Jan. 31, 2024.

Median prices have been trending downward since reaching a historic high of $1,350,000 for the 12-month period ending May 31, 2025. While January and February are typically slow months for publicly listed properties, the 12-month rolling figure reflects a broader reset.

In contrast, median prices statewide — including in neighboring towns such as Sharon and Kent — continued to rise in January.

The number of sales in Salisbury on a 12 month rolling basis remained within its historic range.

A total of 49 single-family homes sold in the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2026, compared with 47 sales in the period ending Jan. 31, 2025, and 55 sales for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2024. Historically, annual sales of single-family homes in Salisbury typically range between 40 and 50 transactions.

Inventory appears to be ticking up modestly. As of mid-February, there were 17 single-family homes on the market. Of those, nine were listed above $1 million and eight were below that threshold.

Only three properties were listed below the current $775,000 median price.

Local data also show how incomplete online listings can be in reflecting overall activity.

Salisbury’s January transfer records, available through the Town Clerk and published in The Lakeville Journal, show five real estate transactions. Only one — 53 Upland Meadow — was publicly listed.

The remaining transfers were handled privately off market, including the highest-priced sale at 36 Lincoln City Road, the lowest-priced transaction on Farnum Road, a commercial building on Main Street, and an affordable home sold by the Salisbury Housing Trust.

The discrepancy highlights how internet-based market data, which rely largely on MLS-reported sales, can understate actual transaction activity in towns where private, off-market deals remain common.

January transactions

145 Farnum Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath 860 square foot home on 1.03 acres sold by Lala Enterprises LLC to 145 Farnum Road LLC for $227,000.

36 Lincoln City Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.05 acres sold by Belter Properties LLC to Eric and Kathryn Beelitz for $1,175,000.

332 Main Street — Commercial building on 0.33 acres sold by Colonial House & Barn LLC to McBride Builders LLC for $1,000,000.

28 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath newly constructed home sold by Salisbury Housing Trust to Dayana Herrera for $255,000.

53 Upland Meadow Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.83 acres sold by Kevin King and Dejthankon Inprasit to Jennifer Eve Kaplan Trust for $1,017,000.

* Town ofSalisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2026, provided by SalisburyTown Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

The power of one tray

A tray can help group items in a way that looks and feels thoughtful and intentional.

Kerri-Lee Mayland

Winter is a season that invites us to notice our surroundings more closely and crave small, comforting changes rather than big projects.

That’s often when clients ask what they can do to make their homes feel finished or fresh again — without redecorating, renovating or shopping endlessly. My answer: start with one tray.

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Here is a sample from a recently purchased assortment of specks. From left: Black speck, Parachute Adams dry fly speck, greenish sparkly speck.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I need to get my glasses checked

My fingers fumbling like heck

