December real estate sales in Salisbury

The home at 126 Sharon Road sold quickly in December for close to asking at $980,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — The end of 2025 was busy in Salisbury with 14 property transfers, including 11 single family homes, two pieces of vacant land and another two garages at Lime Rock Park.

The trailing 12-month median price in December fell to $825,000 – the low for the year down from a high in May of $1,350,000. During the year, 52 single family homes were sold with 16 above $1,000,000 and 11 below $500,000.

As of Jan. 24, 2026, there were 19 homes listed for sale with a median listing price of $1,495,000.

Transactions

341 Housatonic River Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.84 acres sold by Eric Schnall Trustee, Norman D. Schnall Revocable Trust to John Osterholt and Monti Deandre Lawson for $730,000.

2 Ledgewood Drive — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.3 acres sold by Susan S. and Walter E. Demelle Junior to Kevin M. and Susannah M. Gorey for $765,000.

126 Sharon Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.75 acres sold by Paul David and Elaine H Watson to Daniel C. and Andrea Hubbard for $980,000.

76 Washinee Heights Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 4.36 acre sold by Lynn M. and Richard W. Reifsnyder to Alan and Maryann Snyder for $984,000

21 Route 7 — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.01 acres sold to David J. Schillingford and Catriona L. Pike for $1,525,000.

50 Millerton Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 1.12 acres sold by Ryan G. Flynn to Diane Houslin for $550,000.

38 Undermountain Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 0.33 acres sold by Maureen A. Danisi to Diana and Ethan Gee for $337,000.

353 Twin Lakes Road — 6.05 acres sold by David J. Fox, Christopher H. Stone and Douglas J. Foxto Stones Throw LLC for $550,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 17 sold by LRP Garages LLC to Miller Racing LLC for $250,000.

1 State Line Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath raised ranch on 2.65 acres sold by Fat Boy Farm LLC to Jody West for $625,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 20 sold by LRP Garages LLC to SMF Universal LLC for $250,000.

11 Cleveland Street — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.41 acres sold by Susanne A. Lambert Estate to George Henderson for $205,000.

2105 South Undermountain Road — 2.7 acres sold by Penelope Bloodworth to James Davies and Olivia R Scanlon for $70,000.

145 Taconic Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 19.03 acres sold by TR LLC to Salisbury School Incorporated for $2,000,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Market information from CT MLS and infosparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less

Keep ReadingShow less

Keep ReadingShow less