Trees are already coming down at 14 River Road, a former church built in 1900 and converted into a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Overlooking the railroad tracks and Housatonic River, the house sold for $300,000 in November, below the listing price of $350,000.

Christine Bates

CORNWALL — The Town of Cornwall recorded six property transfers in the final quarter of 2025, typical activity for a town that averages 15 to 20 sales per year.

All recorded transfers were single-family residences, with three homes closing below $400,000 and three above, including 175 Dibble Hill Road, which sold for $1,075,000.

In December, the 12-month median price for a single-family residence was $750,000, well below the January 2025 median of $1,120,000—an all-time high for Cornwall driven by several high-end sales in 2024.

Transactions

36 Furnace Brook Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 3.93 acres sold by Jane Cass Jackson and Roger Jackson to Ashleigh Marie Clare and Jacob Tyle Willis for $415,000.

15 Cemetery Hill Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 3.05 acres sold by David and Jennifer Tucker to Benjamin and Allison Lesch for $750,000.

175 Dibble Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1938 on 18.31 acres sold by Aaron Landman to Alexandra Bogdanovich and Pax Wassermann for $1,075,000.

14 River Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath former church on 0.5 acres sold by Amy Shanler and Estate of Asher Pavel to Mark Ingall and Leone Siegrist for $300,000.

174 Bunker Hill Road — 1 bedroom/1 bath ranch built in 1930 on 1.7 acres sold by David E. Voelpel to Isaac Castro Viloria for $285,000.

6 Rocky Cove Lane — 1 bedroom, 616 square foot seasonal waterfront cottage on Cream Lake sold by Hebridean Hideaways LLC and David J. Hubbard to Cornwall Cabin LLC for $395,000.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

