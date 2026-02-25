writer's notebook

The power of one tray

A tray can help group items in a way that looks and feels thoughtful and intentional.

Kerri-Lee Mayland

Winter is a season that invites us to notice our surroundings more closely and crave small, comforting changes rather than big projects.

That’s often when clients ask what they can do to make their homes feel finished or fresh again — without redecorating, renovating or shopping endlessly. My answer: start with one tray.

A tray creates a moment. It gives the eye a place to land and turns everyday objects into something intentional. More importantly, it’s approachable. There’s no measuring, no commitment, no pressure to get it “right.” It’s a small, easy project — affordable, functional and even a little fun — that can be tailored entirely to you.

One of the things I love most about styling trays is that your cozy “moment” becomes mobile. Everything you love is gathered in one place and can be easily moved from room to room as your day unfolds. A tray that starts on an entry table can later migrate to a coffee table or kitchen counter, adapting to how you’re actually living in your home.

In one client’s entryway, we styled a tray that sets the tone the moment you walk in. A simple pair of brass candlesticks adds warmth, a blue-and-white chinoiserie vase brings character, and two vintage books ground the arrangement. It’s not decorative for decoration’s sake — it feels collected, welcoming and personal, all while keeping the surface from becoming cluttered.

In another home, a coffee table tray became the quiet anchor of the living room. We included a strand of wooden beads for texture, the TV remote tucked neatly into a small vintage box, and a plant nestled in a pottery bowl. The tray keeps everyday necessities close at hand while making the space feel relaxed and lived-in rather than chaotic.

Styling a tray can give a home or room a re-fresh.Kerri-Lee Mayland

Kitchens may be where trays work hardest, especially in winter when we’re cooking inside more and gathering more casually. For one client, we styled a tray with a pepper mill; a shallow bowl for garlic, shallots and onions; and a white Italian ceramic container filled with olive oil. It’s practical and beautiful, and it makes cooking feel intentional instead of rushed. The tray warms up the counter while keeping essentials within reach.

Another version I often create is the cocktail, mocktail or tea-and-coffee tray — endlessly useful for friends popping over to say hello. A few cups, a teapot or carafe, honey or sugar, and a candle create an inviting setup that’s ready at a moment’s notice. It says, “Stay a while,” without any fuss.

What makes trays so effective this time of year is that they respond to winter’s quieter rhythm. Winter decorating isn’t about bold color or dramatic statements — it’s about texture, warmth and restraint: wood, stone, ceramic, linen, candlelight. A tray helps you edit rather than add, grouping items so they feel thoughtful instead of scattered.

When the seasons shift, the same tray evolves with you. Heavier elements can be swapped for lighter ones — fresh flowers, glass, pale ceramics — without starting over. One tray, styled seasonally, becomes a constant that gently changes rather than something that has to be replaced.

Remember, good design doesn’t have to come from big gestures. Often it comes from small moments done well — a surface that feels intentional, a corner that feels cared for. In winter’s stillness, creating a simple tray may be just enough to make your home feel calm, personal and complete.

Latest News

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Here is a sample from a recently purchased assortment of specks. From left: Black speck, Parachute Adams dry fly speck, greenish sparkly speck.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I need to get my glasses checked

My fingers fumbling like heck

Suzan Scott sees every detail in ‘This Beautiful Place’

Torrington artist Suzan Scott talked with visitors at a reception for her show “A Beautiful Place” at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Feb. 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Landscape painter Suzan Scott said, “I see every leaf on every tree, every blade of grass,” when she assesses a particular view. Her paintings are her effort to “distill it to the essence.”

Scott said she has been painting for 30 years, and she moved from central Connecticut to Torrington a few years ago to be closer to the landscapes she prefers. “I just get in the car and drive.”

