A designers weighs in on the color of the year
Every January, the design world waits with the same anticipation fashion lovers reserve for runway week. Pantone announces its Color of the Year, something it has been doing for more than two decades. Suddenly, our social feeds fill with mood boards, swatches and breathless predictions about what we’ll all be painting our living rooms.
For 2026, the palette designers were buzzing about ranged from Sunlit Citrine (a soft, optimistic yellow), to Quill Blue (a dusty, serene blue-green), to Verdant Drift (an herbal, grounding green). All beautiful. All fresh. And they would photograph beautifully on Instagram.
But around here — where the landscape itself offers a centuries-old palette of neutrals like pine, granite and sky — clients often ask:
“Should I jump on a color trend?”
And the answer?
Maybe… but carefully.
As an interior designer, I see the same pattern every year. A new color lands, and clients begin to wonder whether their red Shaker cabinets or their beloved Hale Navy office suddenly feel “out.” After all, we’re surrounded by inspiration here — from the quiet sophistication of Salisbury’s historic homes to the newly renovated estates near the shores of the Grove.
Trends bring a spark. They keep design exciting. They remind us that a refresh is always possible, even in spaces we’ve lived in for years. There is nothing wrong with loving what’s new.
But there’s a flip side designers talk about quietly — especially when we chat at design centers while flipping through samples.
Here’s the truth: What’s “in” will always go out. Always. Often faster than we expect.
Chasing trends year after year can leave your home feeling disconnected — a collection of quick fixes instead of a story. And in the Northwest Corner where many homes carry histories and families carry traditions, constant reinvention can be exhausting (and expensive).
When everything changes every year, nothing feels settled. Your home should be a sanctuary, not a revolving door of what’s new and next.
New throw pillows are one thing. New furniture? A new backsplash? Those decisions add up quickly — especially as the trend cycle accelerates.
If your choices hinge on what designers say is hot, you risk losing what you actually love. Your home becomes a showroom, not a reflection of the people who live there.
And authenticity is everything. Our homes don’t need to look like every city apartment or every online mood board. They should look like us — rooted in the natural textures, calm silhouettes and lived-in beauty we are surrounded by.
So… How Do You Stay Current Without Redecorating Every Year? This is where the fun begins.
You can touch on trends without committing to a full remodel. In fact, the most stylish homes blend timeless bones with fresh seasonal energy.
Here’s how:
Your big pieces — sofas, cabinets, rugs, built-ins, lighting — should be neutral, well-made and enduring. Think warm whites, natural woods and the slate blues and greens that mirror our surroundings.
Introduce Pantone-inspired colors through art that can rotate, pillows and throws, small side tables or vases, seasonal florals, even a painted back-of-bookshelf or interior door. These changes give you the hit of “new” without major commitment.
Nature always sets the palette better than Pantone ever could. Mossy greens, stone walls and honey-gold fields — those hues are forever. If a trend aligns with the colors we already see outside our windows, it will never truly feel dated.
If a color or style speaks to you emotionally, it’s less likely to feel temporary. When a trend resonates with your taste, it becomes part of your home’s narrative, not a passing phase.
In the end, trends are fun — a gentle nudge, a fresh lens, a reason to reimagine. But your home anywhere in the Northwest Corner should feel like you every day of the year.
So enjoy the Pantone buzz, pull in a touch of Sunlit Citrine or a whisper of Quill Blue or Cloud Dancer if it calls to you, but let the bones of your home remain beautifully, confidently timeless. Design, after all, isn’t a moment. It’s your best way of living.
Kerri-Lee Mayland is an Emmy award-winning news anchor and designer. She lives in Lakeville.
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.