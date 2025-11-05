Our visit to the Borscht Belt Museum

Our trip to the Borscht Belt Museum at 90 Canal St., Ellenville, New York, was a delight.

The museum brings the Catskills’ golden age to life through many great displays — photos, articles, videos, items, and even entire rooms recreated to resemble those in the hotels and bungalows that once dotted the area.

We learned a great deal about the many resorts in Ulster and Sullivan counties that sprang up during the 20th century. The history is truly fascinating. In the 1920s, many Jewish New Yorkers sought to escape city life and found cheap land in Sullivan County. Eventually, about 1,200 families established farms there.

Schenk's Paramount Hotel,So. Fallsburg, N.Y., 1937. Tichnor Quality Views, Fallsburg Printing Co.,Cohen Bros. Provided

They raised dairy cows and meat animals — such as chickens, beef cattle, lambs and veal — but not pigs. They also grew vegetables. However, farming was difficult due to the area’s poor soil and the physical and financial challenges involved. Middlemen often cut into profits, so many farmers began renting out rooms and outbuildings, and feeding their guests.

These guests were treated like family and served wholesome food in generous portions, what they called “a full hand.” The farms had an abundance of meat, vegetables, milk and cream, and they made butter, sour cream and cheeses on-site. If a guest wanted another potato, they got one.

Soon, the farmers realized it was more profitable to grow hospitality than potatoes. The resorts emerged — organically, you might say. It was one of the earliest “farm-to-table” hospitality movements in the region.

Guests outside the Jerry Lewis Theater Club at Charles and Lillian Brown’s Hotel, Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. Max Schwartz Co. Provided

Eventually, some resorts added entertainment like music, dancing, comedy acts and the famous Simon Says game. They even offered childcare using local teenage counselors. It all worked remarkably well.

These resorts became springboards for musicians and comedians who went on to build careers and perform in larger venues, including Las Vegas.

Installation of pop-up in progress. Provided

It’s all laid out wonderfully in a charming brick building for visitors to explore and enjoy. Plans are underway to open a restaurant there — tentatively named “Fort Lox” — featuring Jewish delicacies such as borscht, knishes, blintzes, and bagels with lox. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

The addition of food will make the experience even more enriching, and we plan to return. But don’t wait — check it out now and relive the memories.