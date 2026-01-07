Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Freezing rain causes accident

At approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 29, Kayla Archiere, 20, of Kent was driving south on Route 7 in Cornwall, near the Kent town line. Archiere lost control of the Mazda 3 she was driving due to icy conditions caused by freezing rain, sliding off the road and becoming lodged in brush and snow. As there was no cellular service, Archiere was unable to make a call but managed to flag a passing motorist who alerted a tow service. Archiere was uninjured, but she was issued a warning for traveling too fast for conditions and operating without insurance.

New Year’s slide out

After 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Emma Hostetter, 22, of Stanfordville, New York, was traveling west on Route 44 in Lakeville when the Volvo 850 she was driving slid off the roadway and into a snowbank. She stated she wasn’t sure what had happened, though troopers assessed the scene and determined she had slid on the snowy road, overcorrected, then slid into the snowbank. She sustained minor injuries in the form of cuts to her face and hand, and was transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation. Hostetter was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Drunken disturbance yields active warrant arrest

On Jan. 1, troopers were dispatched to Belden Street in Falls Village on the report of an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. While investigating, troopers discovered that the offender, Joshua Duplessis, 53, of Falls Village, had an active warrant out for his arrest. Duplessis was taken into custody and processed for first degree failure to appear. He was unable to post the court-set $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear the next day at Torrington Superior Court for his arraignment.

Car strikes mailbox after passing stationary plow

Near mid-day on Jan. 2, Cecelia Boniewicz, 55, of Torrington, was exiting Battell Road in Norfolk with the intention of crossing Route 272 and continuing onto Village Green. A state Department of Transportation truck was stationary at the intersection of Village Green and Route 272 and was clearing snow. Boniewicz attempted to pass the plow but ran off the road, striking a mailbox. Her Nissan Rogue S was disabled in the incident and had to be towed from the scene. She was issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.

Lakeville fender bender

At about 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, Alicia Zuluaga, 62, of Lakeville was taking a left from Prospect Street onto Route 44 in Lakeville when another vehicle, a Honda CRV, collided with the rear of her Subaru Crosstrek. Neither Zuluaga or the other driver — Santos Coc Coc, 49, of Amenia, New York — were injured in the incident, though the CRV was disabled. Coc Coc was found to be driving without a license, and was charged for it alongside disobeying a traffic signal.

Unwanted guest arrested

After 11 p.m. on Jan 3, troopers were dispatched to a Main Street address in North Canaan to help remove an unwanted guest. While attempting to give Peter Reale, 32, of Windsor, Connecticut, a ride away from the residence, he became combative. He was arrested for three charges: interference with an officer/resisting, assault of public safety personnel and second degree breach of peace. Reale was released on Jan. 4 on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 20.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com