Arrest in last year’s fatal Christmas crash

NORTH CANAAN — A nearly year-long investigation into a fatal 2023 Christmas Day crash last year has resulted in the arrest of a North Canaan man on manslaughter charges.

Samuel Simmons, 21, of Ashley Falls Road, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, at his home by Troopers from Troop B, charged with three felonies and held on a $250,000 cash surety bond.

The investigation concluded that Simmons, the driver of a 1995 Volvo 850T5R, “was operating while impaired by the effects of marijuana,” according to the police report.

A passenger in the Volvo, Avery Nelson, 24, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained when the Volvo struck a four-foot, two-inch tree, a fence and a railing in front of a residence on Twin Lakes Road just west of the intersection of Canaan Road (Route 44) in the Town of Salisbury on Christmas Day afternoon.

Simmons was transported to Sharon Hospital for injuries.

According to a statement provided by one witness, the Volvo was traveling eastbound on Route 44 at a high rate of speed behind her car when it passed her despite a double-yellow line.

The witness said the Volvo then entered the oncoming lane for about 30 seconds then swerved off the roadway.

A second witness, who was visiting a gravesite at Route 44 and Twin Lakes Road, heard a noise and observed the Volvo hit the tree at a high rate of speed.

A third witness, who was westbound near the accident scene observed the Volvo to be out of control.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Simmons’ medical records at Sharon Hospital. The records listed the presence of the principal psychoactive ingredient of marijuana.

A report from the medical examiner listed Nelson’s cause of death as injuries sustained in the crash. The manner of death was listed as “accident.”

A collision report issued by the Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Squad concluded that Simmons, while traveling at a speed between 74 and 79 mph, attempted a left-steering maneuver that exceeded “the handling ability of the Volvo.”

Simmons is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 21 on charges of manslaughter, 2nd degree; manslaughter with a motor vehicle, 2nd degree; illegal posssession of a weapon in a motor vehicle; reckless driving and failure to drive upon the right.

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Martin Tandler

Little with his dog, Ruby.

"What I really feel lucky about is having had the chance to meet and photograph so many people who had a real impact on our lives,” said Christopher Little whose new memoir, “Shooting the Breeze: Memories of a Photojournalist” was just released. The book is as eclectic and colorful as the man himself and offers an intimate look into Little’s globe-trotting career spent behind the lens, capturing some of the most iconic figures, events, and human stories of the past half-century.

In 2021, the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas acquired Little’s photographic archive.

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

“Cold Spring, NY” depicts life in a notable Hudson River town with a rich history and much natural beauty.

Krista A. Briggs

According to Alissa Malnati, co-creator of the new coffee table tome, “Cold Spring, NY”, after twenty-five years in the urban jungle, it was time to go in search of a cure for the angst which, for some, can come with metropolitan living. “My husband and I were soul sick,” explained Malnati of the couple’s move to Cold Spring, a Hudson River town located in leafy Putnam County. “We were seeking restoration and quiet, and to be in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

The time was right for a move in 2021. The Malnatis relocated from busy Brooklyn to a tranquil mountaintop abode which allowed them to decompress without the intrusion of cell phones and ceaseless city noise. With the shift to the Hudson Valley, Alissa, a writer and fashion executive, and her husband, Will, a podcaster and television producer, found the peace they were searching for in Cold Spring, a semi-rural town known for its boutiques, antique shops, and world-class hiking trails.

