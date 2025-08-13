schools

Income guidelines for nutrition programs in Region One

FALLS VILLAGE — Region One schools released the 2025-26 academic year policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, or free milk served under the Special Milk Program.

Local school officials have adopted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Income Eligibility Guidelines for family size and income criteria for determining eligibility. The following income guidelines will be used in Connecticut from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, for determining participant’s eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk in the Child Nutrition Programs.

Students residing in households with income at or below the levels shown in the chart above are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals or free milk.

Applications are being sent via email to all homes with a FAQ letter to parents. They are also available on the KCS web page at kentcenterschol.org.

To apply for free or reduced-price school meals or free milk through SMP, households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Applications are available by emailing office@kentcenter.com or calling (860)927-3537.

Only one application is required per household and an application for free or reduced-price school meals cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions.


Latest News

Peggy Ann McEnroe

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Kim Roberta Andrews

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

