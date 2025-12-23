Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission approves funds to renovate dilapidated Bostwick Street building
Nathan Miller
LAKEVILLE — The Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission approved a funding request at its Dec. 18 meeting to renovate a recently purchased 19th-century building on Bostwick Street, despite concerns from several members that the structure may be too dilapidated to repair cost-effectively.
The application from the Salisbury Housing Committee, the town organization responsible for affordable rental properties, requested $200,000 to assist in the repair of the 3-unit property it recently purchased at 37 Bostwick St. The funds, if approved by the Board of Selectmen, will match $200,000 already secured by the SHC to a working funding pool of $400,000 for the project.
According to Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity Director Jocelyn Ayer, who assisted SHC President Peter Halle in presenting the plans, the historic structure has seen better days: “It was built in 1850, and it looks like it.”
The building contains three units in varying states of disrepair, one of which is currently occupied. Another unit, long vacant and most recently inhabited by raccoons, Ayer said, will require extensive renovation to be brought back to a habitable condition.
Still, those familiar with the building said the work will be worth the expense and that the structure is salvageable. “It’s not rotten to the core,” said Halle, while SAHC commissioner Pat Hackett, who is an engineer with extensive knowledge of building projects in town, said that he thinks the structure is sound.
Commissioners Mary Oppenheimer and Vivian Garfein both questioned whether it’s worth renovating. Both were concerned about unforeseen costs that might arise on top of the immediately apparent issues, which already pose a significant expense.
Ayer said $400,000 would not cover the entire price tag of the renovation, but it would enable the essential work to get done while the Committee seeks the additional funding to complete the renovations. Halle said that if that sum were secured, “there is a path” to financing the entire project, which would put residents in the units far more quickly than building a new development from scratch.
Commissioner Abeth Slotnick, who’s an architect, noted the townspeople had expressed interest in upgrading existing structures to be used as affordable rental options, and that this situation was a “good example of where that can work.”
Lee Sullivan, another commissioner, agreed that neighbors will appreciate the upkeep of an old house: “Keeping an historic 1850 building that is part of the existing neighborhood is really important to people.”
The SAHC ultimately voted to move forward with a request for funding. Slotnick said a contractor is ready to begin the top priority fixes as soon as the funding is guaranteed, which still has to be formally passed by the selectmen.
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.