Falls Village looks to expand affordable housing options

FALLS VILLAGE — Habitat for Humanity and the Falls Village Housing Trust are close to finalizing the deal that will create affordable housing and recreation space on River Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission asked representatives of the two groups to come to a special P&Z meeting to answer questions from the commissioners and the public. The meeting was heldat the Emergency Services Center Wednesday, Nov. 5.

P&Z chair Greg Marlowe opened the meeting by saying “we are not going to rehash the past,” and the audience respected that.

Jandi Hanna, for the housing trust, said the group owns five apartments on Miner and Prospect streets, and renovations are under way.

The River Road development calls for 16 rental units.

During the discussion, Denise Cohn pointed out that in the P&Z documents dealing with the River Road development, the number of units is 14. Jocelyn Ayer of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity said she would check with the state Department of Housing on the matter.

Bob Whalen from Habitat for Humanity said the group has owned the 80 acres on River Road for “quite a while.”

Habitat started with about 100 acres and built three homes across the street from where the new construction will be.

What was new in the discussion was that Habitat will retain two acres for what Whalen described as “as many as five duplex units.” He emphasized the planning is in the very early stages.

The housing trust development will take up 10 acres. The remainder, Whalen said, will be devoted to recreation — especially providing access to the Blue Trail, a popular hiking trail.

In this planning map provided by the NCLC, the large shaded triangle represents the site of the Falls Village Housing Trust development, the small shaded triangle marks two acres retained by Habitat for Humanity, and the largest shaded area will remain undeveloped. Image provided

Hanna said the FVHT is ready to break ground in spring 2026, starting with wells and the access road. The development should be completed in 2027.

Whalen said Habitat will be submitting an application to P&Z next year, and break ground at some point in 2026-27. “Our goal is to hold on to two acres and build whatever we can on it,” either up to five duplexes or two homes. He said this is new territory for Habitat. “We’re used to scattered sites, not rentals.”

Asked about any modifications to the River Road application, FVHT’s Dave Mallison said the group is planning to ask for a reduction in lighting, and Hanna said the trust has agreed to an easement for the Habitat housing and for the recreational users.

Asked about the biggest obstacles, Ayer, speaking for the FVHT, said that while it might seem as if things are proceeding very slowly, the pace is actually typical for affordable housing developments.

The biggest obstacle is getting the four or five different sources of funding coordinated.

Whalen said the first thing is getting approval from the Torrington Area Health District.

Asked about total cost, Ayer said the cost per unit for affordable housing, whether a “simple home” or an apartment, is between $400,000 and $500,000 “all in.”

Whalen said Habitat built three identical 1200 square foot homes for between $210,000 and $280,000 “in the last few years.”

He said for planning purposes a figure of $300 per square foot would be “a fair estimate.”

Asked if the new housing can be earmarked for Falls Village residents, Ayer said “I wasn’t a resident of my town until I moved there.”

She said federal and state fair housing laws “apply to everyone.”

In practice, she continued, “locals find out first and apply first.”