affordable housing

Low Road Foundation awards $250K to Sharon Housing Trust

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust has received a multi-year grant from the Low Road Foundation to support the renovation and expansion of its four-building affordable housing campus on North Main Street in Sharon, as well as to provide general operating support once the project is complete.

The $250,000 grant moves the Trust significantly closer to its overall fundraising goal for the new campus. The project is also supported by a $2 million grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing, along with contributions from local individuals, foundations, and businesses.

The project includes the renovation of three buildings owned by the Trust at 91, 93, and 95 North Main St., which currently house six occupied affordable rental units, most of them with two bedrooms. It also includes converting 99 North Main St.—the former town community center, currently unused—into four new affordable rental units, each with two bedrooms.

The Trust has leased the community center from the Town of Sharon for 99 years at $1 per year. Once the work on 91, 93, 95 and 99 North Main St. is substantially complete, the Trust plans to landscape the grounds around all four buildings. Renowned landscape designer and Sharon resident Lynden Miller has donated a new landscape plan for the four-building campus.

In a Dec. 18 statement, Richard Baumann, president of the Sharon Housing Trust, said, “With the help of the Low Road Foundation, we look forward to providing reasonable housing to those who need it and helping all Sharon residents take pride in what their community can accomplish.”

Latest News

Austin Howard Barney

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Francis J. Schell

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Gerald Blakey

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Joan Marie Wilbur

Joan Marie Wilbur

SHARON — Joan Marie Wilbur, 83, a seventy-two year resident of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur had a forty-year career as a licensed practical nurse in Sharon, she began at Sharon Hospital and subsequently worked for Dr. Brewer, Dr. Gott, Sharon Pediatrics, Dr. Rashkoff and ultimately finished her career caring for patients at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Colchester, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Catherine (Casey) Bushey. On Sept. 14, 1963, in Lakeville, Connecticutshe married the love of her life, Edward Howard Wilbur, and their loving marriage spanned for over six decades. Mr. Wilbur survives at home in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, horses and caring for their beloved pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

