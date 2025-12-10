affordable housing

Affordable rental plan secures final approval

SHARON — The Historic District Commission approved the Sharon Housing Trust’s application to renovate the non-operational Community Center at 99 North Main Street into four units of affordable housing at its Nov. 24 meeting.

Having received an approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier in the month, the HDC’s action marks the final town commission decision for the project, which will convert the interior of the building, originally a Masonic temple, to two-bedroom apartments.

The HDC matched P&Z’s conditions on its approval, asking for a formal demarcation of a unified waste bin site that the new units will share with the six adjacent affordable units already in use at 91, 93, and 95 North Main Street.

affordable housing

Latest News

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

Keep ReadingShow less

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

Keep ReadingShow less

HVRHS releases honor roll

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Keep ReadingShow less

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman
North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

Keep ReadingShow less