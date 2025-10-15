affordable housing

P&Z gives go-ahead to plan for 13 affordable housing units

A rendering of the proposed 13-unit affordable housing building.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — Kent Affordable Housing’s application to construct a 13-unit affordable apartment house was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission following the close of a continued public hearing Thursday.

The single unit 2.5-story structure will be built on a 1.15-acre of land adjacent to South Common, another affordable housing plan, on land that will be given to KAH by the town.

At the hearing session last month, commission members voted to hold off making a decision until the town’s engineer could look at the plans. Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel also spoke about needing access for dealing with a structure that high and suggested a portion of the nearby park and recreation parking lot at Kent Common Park be designated for the aerial ladder truck when called out.

That proposal brought the most comment at Thursday’s session. Gawel said the issue was discussed by the department’s membership who agreed the request was warranted for the safety of the volunteer firefighters and rescue operations. The truck would be needed for one part of the building that is 30 feet high.

Commission Chairman West Wyrick asked about designated parking for the aerial truck for Kent School dormitories. Gawel replied that this building would have higher concerns for mobility access, partially because of the possible age of the residents. “If the elevator is not usable, we have to make it safer to move people out, so we want access,” he said.

Commission member Daryl Cheniske asked if access over a stream, which would have to be crossed, is safe for a vehicle that size. Gawel said yes, since there is a plastic piping system on the stream in question.

First Selectman Martin Lindmayer, as he did at the last hearing session, said having a designated spot for the aerial truck is not a requirement.

“I believe the loss of the park and recreation area parking hinders what park and rec wants to do. It’s not a requirement of the fire marshal and weighing it all, there is a state-of-the-art fire system and elevator. I, as first selectman, do not recommend we move forward with the easement for aerial equipment to come through the park and rec property.”

Asked by resident Matt Starr if the transfer station road was going to be used for temporary access for construction at the site, KAH President Justin Potter said it will. He said it will not be maintained as a fire lane, but it would not be blocked off after that if access is needed. He said KAH understands park and rec wanting to keep the area in question.

Selectman Lynn Worthington served on the fire department for 21 years and is supportive of it, but said, she has real concerns about taking land away from Kent Common Park. “There is so little land there. I urge the planning and zoning commission to be careful what they approve here.” She wondered if the park and recreation commission was approached about the matter.

Matt Busse, director of Park and Recreation, was next to speak, saying the commission was not approached on this issue.

“We’d have to look at eliminating a quarter to a half of our parking spaces to have fire trucks come through,” he said. “This proposal has caused a bit of a strive and I do respect the fire department, but I feel a little disrespected now. The commission would feel disrespected if this plan goes forth without any consideration or consultation from it.”

Roy Seelye of Cardinal Engineering, who was hired by KAH, said he’d addressed the runoff concerns expressed last month and changed catch basins to dry wells to help contain the runoff. “I’m glad we had the opportunity to make improvements,” he said.

Asked if any other changes to the plans had been made, Potter said an additional stairway and hydrant, as requested by the fire marshal, were put in.

Members said they felt all their concerns were addressed before voting in the affirmative.

