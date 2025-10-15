P&Z gives go-ahead to plan for 13 affordable housing units
Ruth Epstein
KENT — Kent Affordable Housing’s application to construct a 13-unit affordable apartment house was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission following the close of a continued public hearing Thursday.
The single unit 2.5-story structure will be built on a 1.15-acre of land adjacent to South Common, another affordable housing plan, on land that will be given to KAH by the town.
At the hearing session last month, commission members voted to hold off making a decision until the town’s engineer could look at the plans. Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel also spoke about needing access for dealing with a structure that high and suggested a portion of the nearby park and recreation parking lot at Kent Common Park be designated for the aerial ladder truck when called out.
That proposal brought the most comment at Thursday’s session. Gawel said the issue was discussed by the department’s membership who agreed the request was warranted for the safety of the volunteer firefighters and rescue operations. The truck would be needed for one part of the building that is 30 feet high.
Commission Chairman West Wyrick asked about designated parking for the aerial truck for Kent School dormitories. Gawel replied that this building would have higher concerns for mobility access, partially because of the possible age of the residents. “If the elevator is not usable, we have to make it safer to move people out, so we want access,” he said.
Commission member Daryl Cheniske asked if access over a stream, which would have to be crossed, is safe for a vehicle that size. Gawel said yes, since there is a plastic piping system on the stream in question.
First Selectman Martin Lindmayer, as he did at the last hearing session, said having a designated spot for the aerial truck is not a requirement.
“I believe the loss of the park and recreation area parking hinders what park and rec wants to do. It’s not a requirement of the fire marshal and weighing it all, there is a state-of-the-art fire system and elevator. I, as first selectman, do not recommend we move forward with the easement for aerial equipment to come through the park and rec property.”
Asked by resident Matt Starr if the transfer station road was going to be used for temporary access for construction at the site, KAH President Justin Potter said it will. He said it will not be maintained as a fire lane, but it would not be blocked off after that if access is needed. He said KAH understands park and rec wanting to keep the area in question.
Selectman Lynn Worthington served on the fire department for 21 years and is supportive of it, but said, she has real concerns about taking land away from Kent Common Park. “There is so little land there. I urge the planning and zoning commission to be careful what they approve here.” She wondered if the park and recreation commission was approached about the matter.
Matt Busse, director of Park and Recreation, was next to speak, saying the commission was not approached on this issue.
“We’d have to look at eliminating a quarter to a half of our parking spaces to have fire trucks come through,” he said. “This proposal has caused a bit of a strive and I do respect the fire department, but I feel a little disrespected now. The commission would feel disrespected if this plan goes forth without any consideration or consultation from it.”
Roy Seelye of Cardinal Engineering, who was hired by KAH, said he’d addressed the runoff concerns expressed last month and changed catch basins to dry wells to help contain the runoff. “I’m glad we had the opportunity to make improvements,” he said.
Asked if any other changes to the plans had been made, Potter said an additional stairway and hydrant, as requested by the fire marshal, were put in.
Members said they felt all their concerns were addressed before voting in the affirmative.
LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.
Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, George, include son, George R. DelPrete II, daughter, Jena DelPrete Allee, and son Stephen P. DelPrete. Grandchildren; Trey, Cassidy, and Meredith DelPrete, Jack, Will and Finn Allee, and Ali and Nicholas DelPrete.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Lakeville, on Saturday, Oct. 4. May she Rest in Peace.
Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.
SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.
Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.
She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).
After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.
She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.
In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.
At Shirley’s request, services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.
Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.
Ronnie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Silvernale (Wm. MacDaniel, Sr.) of Millerton, her beloved grandson, Wm. MacDaniel, Jr.; two special nieces, Shannon and Rebecca and a special nephew Sean Hosier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bradley C. Hosier, Jr. and her dear friend Ruth Fullerton of Millerton.
Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.
This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
For those unfamiliar with Crescendo, the award-winning organization was founded in 2003 and brings lesser-known works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods — along with contemporary fusion pieces — to new life. Its performances often blend classical composition with nontraditional instrumentation for a refreshing new take on an established body of work.
Gevert, who is German, Chilean and American, is a conductor, keyboardist and musical scholar. As the multi-national, multi-lingual (German, Spanish and English) creative director, she is a veritable whirlwind of talent, professionalism and inspiration who conceives of new musical treats for her audiences. She also hires and nourishes local talent, sources internationally known vocal and instrumental professionals, and provides her audiences with well-researched program notes for each concert, packaged in lush, full-color programs that resemble illuminated manuscripts.
“It is the excitement about and dedication to the music, along with the prerequisite vocal and instrumental talent, that characterizes a Crescendo member,” said Gevert. “I don’t care about things like how old or young you are or where you’re from — it’s all about bringing these performers together to provide unforgettable musical experiences for its audiences.”
“Traditional audiences for classical music performances tend to skew older,” Gevert continued. “For that reason, I’ve embarked on an effort to reach younger listeners, and have done things like taken a Crescendo choral group to perform at Housatonic Regional High School. I’ve also launched an effort to recruit and train young singers in Baroque singing techniques so they can perform with our existing choral group.”
The upcoming 2025-26 season includes, among other performances, a solo recital and benefit concert on Nov. 22 by the international Baroque opera star and countertenor Nicholas Tamagna. The curated program will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Monteverdi.
Two dazzling Christmas concerts follow: on Dec. 6 and 7, Crescendo presents J.S. Bach’s “Sweet Comfort” cantata and Mass in G minor, featuring the full chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra. On Dec. 21, the annual Holiday Concert will be presented: “A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols,” with the entire Crescendo vocal ensemble and Gevert on organ.
For the full schedule, concerts details and ticket information, visit: www.crescendomusic.org