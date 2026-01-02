basketball

HVRHS wins Holiday Tournament

Housatonic Valley Regional High School's boys varsity basketball team won the Berkshire League/Connecticut Technical Conference Holiday Tournament for the second straight year. The Mountaineers defeated Emmett O'Brien Technical High School in the tournament final Dec. 30. Owen Riemer was named the most valuable player.

Hiker begins year with 1,000th summit of Bear Mountain

Salisbury’s Joel Blumert, center, is flanked by Linda Huebner, of Halifax, Vermont, left, and Trish Walter, of Collinsville, atop the summit of Bear Mountain on New Year’s Day. It was Blumert’s 1,000th climb of the state’s tallest peak. The Twin Lakes can be seen in the background.

Photo by Steve Barlow

SALISBURY — The celebration was brief, just long enough for a congratulatory hug and a handful of photos before the winter wind could blow them off the mountaintop.

Instead of champagne, Joel Blumert and his hiking companions feted Jan. 1 with Entenmann’s doughnuts. And it wasn’t the new year they were toasting, but Blumert’s 1,000th ascent of the state’s tallest peak.

Year in review: Mountaineers thrived in 2025

Tessa Dekker, four-year basketball player at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, was named female Athlete of the Year at the school's athletic award ceremony in May 2025.

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — From breakthrough victories to record-shattering feats, the past year brimmed with moments that Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletes will never forget.

From the onset of 2025, school sports were off to a good start. The boys basketball team entered the year riding high after winning the Berkshire League/Connecticut Technical Conference Holiday Tournament championship on Dec. 30, 2024.

Year in review: Housing, healthcare and conservation take center stage in Sharon

Sharon Hospital, shown here, experienced a consequential year marked by a merger agreement with Northwell Health, national recognition for patient care, and renewed concerns about emergency medical and ambulance coverage in the region.

Archive photo

Housing—both its scarcity and the push to diversify options—remained at the center of Sharon’s public discourse throughout the year.

The year began with the Sharon Housing Trust announcing the acquisition of a parcel in the Silver Lake Shores neighborhood to be developed as a new affordable homeownership opportunity. Later in January, in a separate initiative, the trust revealed it had secured a $1 million preliminary funding commitment from the state Department of Housing to advance plans for an affordable housing “campus” on Gay Street.

Kent 2025: Zoning Disputes and Civic Debate

An overflow crowd packed Kent Town Hall on June 27 for a scheduled vote on a proposed wakesurfing ban on Lake Waramaug, prompting then–First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer to adjourn the meeting without a vote.

By David Carley

KENT —In 2025, Kent officials and residents spent much of the year navigating zoning disputes, regional policy issues and leadership changes that kept Town Hall at the center of community life.

The year opened with heightened tensions when a local dispute on Stone Fences Lane brought a long-running, home-based pottery studio before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

