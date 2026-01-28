basketball

Kent girls outscore Taft 43-38

Kaya Nuthall drives around a screen for Kent.

Lans Christensen

KENT — On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Kent School’s girls basketball team defeated Taft School 43-38.

Both prep school teams play in the Founders League and entered the game with comparable season records: Kent was 4-5 and Taft was 3-5.

Kent vs. Taft begins with a tip off. Lans Christensen

The game started with a quick score by Kaya Nuthall, who proved to be a driving force for Kent. The score went back and forth for the first quarter — never more than four points separating the two teams.

The same story and pace of play kept the score tied 19-19 at the end of the first half.

Alaina Joy leads a fast break for Kent against Taft Wednesday, Jan. 21. Lans Christensen

Taft’s first lead of the game came on a deep three-pointer by Sara Santimaw early in the third quarter. Taft maintained a one-point advantage entering the final quarter with the score at 31-30.

Aggressive and effective play by Kent’s Alaina Joy, Agar Malek and Layla Torres swung the momentum back in their team’s favor. Kent reclaimed the lead and hung on to win 43-38, bringing the season record to 5-5.

basketball

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

